Boys Over Flowers Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The third season of Boys Over Flowers is a forthcoming drama series. This is a famous Thai romantic television series.

The highly anticipated third season of the program is about to astound audiences once more. This captivating program is based on the Japanese anime book Hana Yori Dango by Yoko Kamio.

The premiere episode debuted on December 18, 2021. Fans of Boys Over Flowers are ecstatic about its third season and are eager to learn more about it.

We understand your enthusiasm, so here are all the information regarding Boys Over Flowers’s third season.

The highly anticipated third season of the popular Thai romantic comedy The Boys Over Flowers is about to astound audiences once more.

This intriguing television program is based on Yoko Kamio’s enthralling novel Hana Yori Dango.

In the novel, ten years have passed because the first F4 graduated from high school. Since their departure, the institution has been steadily deteriorating.

Hana Sugisaki, Sho Hirano, and Taishi Nakagawa star in the second season of the Japanese drama Boys Over Flowers, which began broadcasting in 2018.

Based on the follow-up season of the Yoko Kamio-written and -illustrated sheen manga Boys Over Flowers.

The plot occurs ten years following the first F4 graduate from high school. Since their departure, the school has become increasingly worse.

Haruto Kaguragi and his three high school classmates form Correct 5 (5). Their objective is to identify and expel pupils who do not pay their school fees.

K-dramas produce’sticky’ memories that linger for a long time. A single episode of Boys Over Flowers (2009), Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), Crash Landing On You (2019), or It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) is sufficient to draw in viewers.

Ultimately, two attractive individuals enduring a great deal of drama before falling in love always makes a binge-watching experience memorable.

But there’s much more to K-dramas compared with fairy-tale romances, and it appears like the upcoming month is quite an unusual quantity of K-dramas to stimulate one’s curiosity.

Boys Over Flowers Season 3 Release Date

There is currently no information regarding if Boys Over Flowers is going for a third season. Currently, the renewal status must be validated.

In addition, the production studio is yet to issue official sanction for the program. In any case, the show’s creators showed interest in a third season and suggested possible storylines.

Boys Over Flowers Season 3 Cast

The series has not yet been renewed for a third season. There is little doubt that the same cast will return if the show is renewed.

If it is renewed, Wachirawit Chivaaree, Metawin Opas-Iamkajorn, Jirawat Sutivanisak, Hirunkit Changkham, Prim Chanikarn Tangkabod, and Mayurin Phongpudpanth will be included.

Boys Over Flowers Season 3 Trailer

Boys Over Flowers Season 3 Plot

As is common knowledge, Thyme has forgotten his recollection and Gorya is making every effort to restore it for him.

Roselyn detest Gorya due to her terrible upbringing. Thyme had forgotten his recall and was unable to recognize Gorya.

Roselyn cast her away from the house, but she failed to back down and remained outside in the pouring rain without food or shelter.

Roselyn seems to have altered her mind, but Thyme doesn’t acknowledge Gorya as she departs. The necklace that she gave him, however, allows him to recognize her.

They make amends and apply cosmetics. Since Thyme relocated abroad a few years ago to supervise the company while maintaining close contact with Gorya, the last few episodes have progressed without incident.

Due to the lack of information regarding the final season of Boys Over Flowers, we can only speculate regarding the narrative.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

We anticipate the narrative of Boys Over Flowers Season 3 with great anticipation. Or Flowers Over Boys, Hana.

Yori Dango introduces the reader to Makino Tsukushi, a persistent and diligent middle-class student who attends the prestigious Eitoku Gakuen.

Makino’s initial fascination to Eitoku originates from her admiration for the prominent model and former pupil, Todou Shizuka; however, she soon discovers that her companions are superficial.

Due to their arrogance and her individual social limitations, it is hard for her to develop connections with them.

Makino is initially attracted to Eitoku because of her adoration for the former student and renowned model Todou Shizuka, but she quickly realizes that her companions are superficial.

Their arrogance as well as her own social limitations prevents her from forming relationships with them.

However, her entire existence takes a dramatic change when she stands against her only companion, Sanjo Sakurako, who inadvertently pours juice on Domyouji’s immaculate white blouse in the cafeteria.

Makino turns into the target of the F4’s vengeance and receives a threatening red marking in her locker as a warning through the notorious bullies.

The entire institution betrays her trust by turning against her. Despite the impending danger, Makino, also known as the “tenacious weed,” refuses to submit or give up.

The breaking point is reached when Domyouji cruelly destroys a scrupulously prepared dish of prawns that both of her parents had prepared for her, destroying her forbearance. Eventually, Makino breaks, standing up to him as well as declaring a battle of wills.

This audacious defiance gets Domyouji off guard and arouses a surprising attraction towards her.

In the meantime, Makino herself has feelings for Rui, who has feelings for his childhood friend Shizuka.