Charles Melton and Camila Mendes Are So Romantic: Find Out How?

Love is literally growing in the air for the couple Charles Melton and Camila Mendes. The couple surely has a strong bond of trust and love with each other more than anything else. The love birds are progressing to set one of the best examples for Hot Couples of all time. Read about how the duo happens to be so romantic and are having the best times of their life together.

Charles Melton is an American actor and model that happens to have a huge fanbase. He is well-known for his brilliant acting in one of the most amazing series “Riverdale” that is streaming on Netflix. Some of his best performances include several creations such as “The Sun is Also a Star” and “Bad Boys For Life”.

Camila Carraro Mendes is also well-known for her excellent performance as portraying Veronica Lodge in the teen drama series “Riverdale”. The 25-year-old actress has been a part of “The Perfect Date”, “Dangerous Lies”, “Cayote Lake” and so on.

Charles Melton Writes Love Letters To Girlfriend

Recently, one of the interviewers did ask Charles Melton about the gesture that is more romantic for Camila Mendes. To his response, Charles Melton mentions that he writes love letters to his girlfriend. It is surely a little surprising for the readers to gulp down the fact. Charles is following the old-fashioned way of writing love letters to Camila Mendes. But it is true as Charles Melton did reply, “I WRITE LETTERS TO MY GIRLFRIEND. I MEAN, I DON’T THINK THAT IS THE MOST ROMANTIC, BUT IT IS THOSE SMALL DETAILS THAT I DO FOR HER.”

Although writing love letters may not be super romantic but it is surely lovely to send love letters to your loved ones. During the interview, Melton also reveals that he shares many qualities with the character he is playing in “Riverdale”. The character is romantic along with being a writer which is just the same as Charles Melton. Fans are looking forward to the next step of the relationship between Charles Melton and Camila Mendes.

