Boruto: the return of one of Sasuke’s most trusted allies in episode 172

In Naruto: Shippuden, Team Taka was one of the most feared by the ninjas of all countries and even the best of Konoha’s shinobi found themselves in trouble in their presence. In the sequel series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, one of the members of the team made his return after several episodes of absence.

Team Taka members were originally nothing more than a bunch of living experiments and ninja sottomessi a Orochimaru, who had locked them up in his various hiding places. But when they realized that Orochimaru was not a real leader, these “subjects” joined Sasuke Uchiha.

Nell’opera di Masashi Kishimoto, Suigetsu, Jugo e Karin they followed Sasuke in his revenge against Itachi and later gave even Konoha a hard time. With the arrival of episode 172 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, one of the most ruthless members is back in action.

After stealing confidential information from the Hokage office, the guys from Team 5 make their way in Orochimaru’s secret laboratory. But realizing the presence of intruders, Suigetsu pursues Iwabee, Denki and Metal Lee with a ferocity he hasn’t shown in some time. In the Naruto sequel, the traitor ninja of the Mist had shown himself to be more diplomatic, as well as a faithful ally of Orochimaru, forgetting the past. On this occasion, however, Suigetsu has returned to show his true fighting potential.

Although the Leaf genin trio took every opportunity to weaken him, Suigetsu was able to counter them without the slightest problem. However, when the struggle reaches its peak, Orochimaru steps in to stop and appease his underling. Suigetsu is strangely obedient to Orochimaru, but he may just be keeping an eye on him for Sasuke. But how old is Uchiha in this sequel? Let’s find out Sasuke’s age in Boruto. From assassin to idol, this is how Orochimaru is seen in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations.