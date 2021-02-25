Boruto sets the stage for the evolution of the Otsutsuki Clan

Alien beings have been the great evils of the Shinobi world since Naruto: Shippuden and the Fourth Great Shinobi War, and their threat has only grown in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The new bow of the manga saw one of the most powerful Otsutsuki (Kaguya’s partner Isshiki) finally reveal himself.

With Isshiki came many great revelations about the true origin and nature of Otsutsuki, as well as its methods of achieving immortality. Isshiki ha sido derrotado in the last Chapter 55 of the manga and later a plan to create a new generation of Otsutsuki is revealed.

¡ Advertencia! Spoilers del manga Boruto 55

In the new chapter 55, Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke and Kawaki are left reeling after the hard fight with Isshiki and the spirit of Momoshiki Otsutuski, who can possess Boruto through his Karma seal. Naruto has lost Kurama forever, and Sasuke’s Rinnegan has been destroyed.

Foto: Weekly Shonen Jump –Boruto 55

Konoha is vulnerable like never before. Meanwhile, the essence of Isshiki has not disappeared from the world as everyone thinks. The villain Otsutsuki left a faulty stamp of White Karma in one of his agents called Kara Code.

Code is not viable for Isshiki to resurrect, but it is enough for him to transfer his “will” and power to Code, before his soul dies. Isshiki also leaves the boy with some clear instructions: capture Boruto or Kawaki, and feed the Ten Tails with their DNA tainted with Otsutsuki.

Isshiki promises that with enough planets conquered and life eaten away, Code will become a god. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations releases new free manga chapters online monthly. The anime airs on Funimation Y Crunchyroll.

Get the latest details from the anime world.