Borderlands 3: how to download and launch the Blood Cut DLC

You are in possession of the Season Pass of Borderlands 3 and you are unable to access the expansion Blood Cut? No problem, as today we will explain how to go about kicking off the new DLC.

How to download Borderlands 3: Blood Cut

The first step to follow is to redeem the DLC on the digital store of your reference platform, so that you can then play it by starting the title. The steps to follow are very simple: visit the official website of the PlayStation Store or del Microsoft Store, log in with your account and redeem the content, which will be free for anyone with a seasonal pass.

Here are the links to download the expansion:

If you have not purchased the pass, be aware that it is also possible to purchase the expansion individually for the price of € 14.99.

How to start the Borderlands 3 quest: Blood Cut

To start the expansion from the game, all you have to do is climb aboard the Sanctuary III and enter the room at the back, the one where the device for changing clothes and that of the lost loot are present. Approach the exclamation point near the table (where there is a wanted poster that you can see in the image below) and accept the mission to start this new adventure.

