Aarya Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Disney+ Hotstar will launch Season 3 of Aarya in June 2023. On July 4, 2022, Disney+ Hotstar confirmed the show’s third season.

The story of Aarya are going to continue in the impending season, which will feature both familiar and brand-new characters.

If the previous two seasons for Sushmita Sen’s sensational criminal drama series left you captivated, there’s more to come. Those anticipating Season 3 of Aarya should read the most recent update here.

Good news for binge-watchers: the third season of their beloved web series is in production and will air on Disney Hotstar.

There may be a few new character members in the third season, though the primary cast is likely to stay the same.

Sushmita Sen, who won India’s first Miss Universe contest, is in control of the popular Indian web series Aarya, a criminal drama. In the show, she portrays a female savior, and the plot is full in action and intrigue.

The critically acclaimed crime mystery drama series Aarya, which was conceived and directed by Ram Madhvani, will shortly premiere its third season, starring 1994 Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

The Hotstar Special series is the Hindi web adaptation with the Dutch drama series Penoza. It is created by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani’s Ram Madhvani Films. This is either Sushmita Sen’s OTT debut and revival after five lengthy years.

Along with Sandeep Modi, Ram Madhvani is the show’s creator, director, and co-producer. According to the production crew, filming for Aarya season 3 has concluded and the program is currently in post-production.

The web series can air on Hotstar by Disney. When the date is officially announced, we will notify you.

In season 3, the storyline from season 2, during which the Mafia Queen turned over every stone to protect her offspring, continues.

If you have not completed the first two seasons of Aarya, you can binge-watch it on Disney+.

Aarya Season 3 Release Date

The first season of Aarya premiered on June 19, 2020. The second season was announced in July of 2020. It took approximately one and a half years to release the follow-up season on December 10, 2021.

The third season was given the go-ahead in July 2022. With filming concluding in June 2023, we anticipate Aarya Season 3 to debut on Hotstar no sooner than late 2023. Post-production will take approximately three to four months.

Aarya Season 3 Cast

Alexx O’Nell AS Bob Wilson

Ankur Bhatia AS Sangram

Chandrachur Singh AS Tej Sareen

Flora Saini AS Radhika ‘Rads’

Gargi Mangesh AS Pallavi

Jagdish Rajpurohit AS Bhairon Singh

Jayant Kripalani AS Zorawar Rathore

Joy Sengupta AS Indrajeet Sarkar

Kalp Shah AS Aarav

Manish Chaudhari AS Shekhawat

Maya Sarao AS Maya Bishnoi

Namit Das AS Jawaahar Bishnoi

Pratyaksh Panwar AS Adi Sareen

Priyasha Bhardwaj AS Soundarya

Richard Bhakti Klein AS Larry Wilson

Sikandar Kher AS Daulat

Sohaila Kapur AS Rajeshwari Rathore

Sugandha Garg AS Hina Mazhar Khan

Sushmita Sen AS Aarya Sareen

Vikas Kumar AS ACP Khan

Viren Vazirani AS Veer

Virti Vaghani AS Arundhati ‘Aru’

Vishwajeet Pradhan AS Sampat

Aarya Season 3 Trailer

Aarya Season 3 Plot

ACP Yonis Khan rescued Aarya and her children from a Russian gang; in return, Aarya gave him a pendrive containing information about narcotic transactions and money laundering in the Russian Mafia.

Unfortunately, she will be required to return with Rajasthan for testimony against all three males.

She will have to contend with her family, whom she distrusts because they were implicated in Tej’s murder, as well as Udayveer Shekhawat, who has threatened Aarya with death if she fails to comply with his demands.

The ninth season of Aarya will reveal her additional plans, but the delay will be worthwhile.

The show’s final scenario and Sushmita’s performance are two of its many highlights. The third season of Aarya will premiere from September 17, 2022.

After her husband’s traumatic death, Aarya Sareen is compelled to join a criminal organization in order to exact vengeance.

The first season of this phenomenal series was nominated for the International Emmy Award for best drama, and it’s simple to see why.

The Disney+ Hotstar Special, generated through Ram Madhvani Films as well as Endemol Shine India, is a series you will not want to miss. It features dynamic characters and an enthralling storyline.

This show’s first season, which broadcast earlier this year, centered on a blissfully married woman named Aarya (Sen), whose world is rocked by the shooting of pharma mogul Tej Sareen. Tej’s family is in peril because of her alleged ties to a drug-trafficking organization.

Aarya’s efforts to navigate the perilous criminal underworld, with enemies on her path and her kids and loved ones in jeopardy, were the focus of the second season. Even more, the series was nominated for an Emmy Award.

The series is an adaptation of the Dutch television program Penoza. The protagonist of the program is a woman who seeks revenge for the assassination of her spouse by joining a mafia organization.

As Aarya’s protection of her family has been a recurring theme for both seasons, the upcoming season is anticipated to continue this trend.

Sushmita Sen discussed the forthcoming season and assured everyone that it will be “a new dawn.” “Aarya Sareen has begun a new day, and she is ferocious. In season three, she is traveling places and beginning her own tale, unencumbered by her past.

Replacing Aarya is comparable to donning old trousers for a brand-new voyage. It feels wonderful to be reunited with Ram Madhvani along with the Disney+ Hotstar team; I can’t wait to repay the viewers’ affection and appreciation for Aarya.

“Aarya symbolizes fortitude, and her uninhibited personality is now an integral part of me. With Aarya, I ventured into uncharted territory and channeled her and her fearless aura to delve deeper into her personality.