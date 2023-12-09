BNA: Brand New Animal Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Studio Trigger created the original anime series, and Netflix licensed it. An announcement was made during the 2019 Anime Expo on July 5, and the anime didn’t broadcast on Fuji TV’s Ultra block in Japan until the following year.

Kazuki Nakashima wrote the screenplay and Yoh Yoshinari directed the film. Michiru Kagemori and Shirou Ogami’s Anima City narrative might be continued in the second season of BNA. Will Trigger make a second season of Brand New Animal? That is the question.

This anime series is from Japan and has a captivating plot in the science fiction and fantasy drama genre. The majority of viewers were drawn to it because of it. Season 2 of Ginny and Georgia will premiere on Netflix on April 8, 2020, and it will consist of 12 episodes. Fans were left wondering what was going to occur in the next season because of the cliffhanger that finished the previous one.

BNA: Brand New Animal Season 2 Renewal Status

There have been no formal statements about the anime’s future from Netflix. No decision has been made by the network about BNA’s status. This leaves us uncertain as to whether or not the show will come back for a third season. But the anime’s stellar reviews and viewership make it a frontrunner for a second season.

In light of the scheduling disruptions caused by the epidemic, Netflix has, unfortunately, placed some episodes on pause. Therefore, viewers should hold out hope that the show will be back soon.

BNA: Brand New Animal Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of Brand New Animal has not yet been officially announced. No word yet from Netflix or Studio Trigger, and the continuation of the show is up for debate. Nearly half of the seven anime series that Nakashima has written have gotten further installments or even direct adaptations from other media.

Having said that, neither has Brand New Animal been officially canceled. Plus, the epidemic has caused schedule disruptions for numerous Netflix episodes, so there’s still a chance that the show may return.

Perhaps as soon as the summer of 2024, we will hear about a new season. A similar split occurred with Season 1, with the first six episodes dropping in March 2020 and the last six in May of the same year. To generate excitement for Season 2, Netflix will probably do the same thing.

BNA: Brand New Animal Season 2 Cast

Michiru Kagemori Voiced by: Sumire Morohoshi (Japanese); Cherami Leigh (English)

BNA: Brand New Animal Ending

Following his bite on Michiru, Shirou reverted to his usual self. Their plot to destroy the Beastmen has begun, Alan told Prime Minister Shiramizu. In addition, Mayor Rose found out that the blood of Michiru and Nazuna might be utilized to stop the Beastmen from being so vicious. They have rare genetic material that might treat Nirvasyl syndrome. Unlike Shirou, who was a hybrid, Alan saw Michiru and told him that he was a pure-blood Beastman.

On her phone, Michiru discovered a tape of Shirou’s screams, which soothed the vicious Beastmen. Collaborating with Nazuna and Marie, she disseminated it around the city. In his beast form, Alan attempted to thwart Michiru, but Shirou vanquished him. Whispering to the Beastmen, he subdued them just enough for Michiru and the team to disperse the serum.

After the Mayor attempts to mend fences between the Beastmen and humans, Alan’s plot is revealed. In Season 1 of BNA, humans were allowed access to Anima City, but Michiru chose to stay inside.

BNA: Brand New Animal Season 2 Plot

Since it is not based on a manga series, guessing its plot is equally challenging, and there has been no official word on season two yet. What the creators want the plot to be is entirely up to them. One thing was missing from the season one finale. It rendered Michiru and Nazuna’s humanoid shape undetermined.

Although Sylvasta Pharmaceuticals has discovered a way to morph into a powerful Beastman, the treatment for humanoid transition remains unknown. Because of this, fans should not be surprised if the creators of BNA season 2 use the storyline between Michiru and Nazuna to explore whatever way they choose.

BNA: Brand New Animal Season 2 Trailer

Anime fans were first treated to the series’ promos on YouTube. The second trailer has yet to be posted on any platform, however if you’re new to the series, you should watch the first season’s trailer.

Where to watch BNA: Brand New Animal Season 2?

Season 1 of Brand New Animal was available exclusively on Netflix, so you may catch up on it there even if the show’s future is uncertain. In Japan, it was also shown on Fuji TV’s Ultra not long after it debuted on Netflix. If there is another season, it seems like it will only be available on Netflix. However, the series might potentially spread to other platforms in the future to reach a wider audience.