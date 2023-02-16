Blue Lock Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Muneyuki Kaneshiro wrote and drew the Blue Lock manga series from Japan. Blue Lock, the newest ongoing show, is about to end its first season. Before the finish, people are wondering if the show will be reissued for a second season and when the production company will say if season 2 will happen.

So, we’ve collected every piece of information we could find about the next season of the famous comedy show Blue Lock from different places. Continue this article to find out what’s new. Even though the last few weeks of an anime season can be very exciting for fans, they can also be sad and worried about the future of some shows.

We’ll all turn our focus to the future almost as soon as the last episode ends, and the global community of fans of the Blue Lock series can sigh with relief knowing that there’s a lot more to come.

Eight Bit might not be as well-known as Ufotable and Madhouse Photo. But that doesn’t change how good the studio is at making anime. People who have read That Time I Got Reborn as a Slime know that Eight Bit has potential. It’s an isekai title, not a personal story. And now, new episodes of Blue Lock: Season 1 are coming out all the time.

Blue Lock is set in a world where Japan lost some games at the World Cup of football. To turn things around, the Japanese Football Union hires Jinpachi Ego, a football coach who doesn’t do things the usual way but is good at what he does.

He invites young players to his complicated, called Blue Lock, to train. Yoichi Isagi, our main character, is one of these players. He faces hard challenges as well as tense games while he is there.

The first episode of the brand-new anime aired on October 9, 2022. It showed how different the manga was. It makes me feel like I’m in a tough competition and see muscles and sweat. You can feel the stress and weariness just by looking at it.

Is Season 2 of Blue Lock set in stone? Let’s look at the last few years before we answer the question. Sports anime have not only become popular, but they have also captured the hearts of a lot of people who watch them.

After some of the best sports anime came out, like Kuroko’s Basketball, Haikyuu, Inazuma Eleven, Free, and so on there was a huge increase in demand. In 2022, Haikyuu was among the most popular sports anime. However, since the Blue Lock animated film series came out, things have changed.

Blue Lock is currently in the top 10 on my anime list, an official website where fans can rate their favorite shows and put them in the top 10. This month, no other sports manga has made it into the top 10 except for Blue Lock.

Every day, fans try to find out more about Blue Lock Season 2, because they can’t wait to find out what happens next. Still, it’s time to let the cat out of the bag, and I’ll be sharing information about Blue Lock Season 2 that I haven’t heard anywhere else.

I’ll be using forums and news stories as my sources. People who don’t want to know what will happen in Blue Lock Season 2 can skip the “What to Expect” section.

Blue Lock Season 2 Release Date

Blue Buckle has two cour parts. The first cour part was finished, as well as the second cour began airing after the 2nd-hour visual key came out on January 7, 2023. The second season is still going on and will end after the 24th episode. Since the second cour of the first season is still going on, there is no news about the second season yet.

Blue Lock Season 2 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it is known that in Dec. 2022, the sales of Blue Lock surpassed those of all-time faves One Piece as well as Jujutsu Kaizen.

Sales as well as the number of times the anime is streamed are two of the most important things that help decide if there will be a second game or not. Last month, it was said that there are still 2 million copies in circulation, which means that people want to buy them.

Not only are sales going well, but people are still buying merchandise and talking about it since it came out. Even the second season of Blue Lock was able to keep a lot of people interested.

Aside from sales as well as popularity, the manga is still being written, and new chapters are added every week. This makes it likely that Blue Lock Season 2 will come out soon.

Kodansha would need at least a year to make a second season if we want the very same detailed graphics as well as great character sketches. This is because Kodansha is also working on other anime projects.

Now so the issue is, when will Season 2 of Blue Lock come out? Based on the release dates, budget, average time for production studios, and other relevant information, we could indeed expect to hear about season 2 by the end of 2023 or the summer of 2024.

Blue Lock Season 2 Cast

The Great Sage is one of the people in the blue lock. Bachira Meguru (voiced by Tasuku Kaito) Rensuke Kunigami (played by Kazuki Ura) and Yoichi Isagi (voiced by Yuki Ono) Soma Saito (as Hyoma Chigiri) Wataru Kuon (voiced by Masatomo Nakazawa) A. Jingo Raichi (voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka) Toshiyuki Yudai Imamura (voiced by Shoya Chiba) Gagamaru Gin (voiced by Shugo Nakamura) According to Asahi Naruhaya (voiced by Daishi Kajita).

Say hello to Akihito Lemon (voiced by Ryunosuke Watanuki) Dr. Gurimu Igarashi (voiced by Aoi Ichikawa) (Ryosuke Kira) (voiced by Kenichi Suzumura) The Jinpachi Idol (voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya) A. Teieri Anri (voiced by Eri Yukimura) Touhou Barou (voiced by Junichi Suwabe) Itoshi Sae is voiced by Natsuki Hanae, and Niko Ikki is voiced by Ryota Suzuki and Ryota Suzuki (voiced by Takahiro Sakurai). Also, Keisuke Wanima will add his voice to one of the roles in the upcoming anime series.

Blue Lock Season 2 Trailer

Blue Lock Season 2 Plot

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is indeed a big part of the Blue Lock story, which ends with a very sad loss. Japan was missing an Ace striker who was very good and very important to their chances of winning. The team was trying to get back together as a strong unit.

The Japan Football Marriage is ascertained to join a world-class goalscorer who wants to win so badly that he’ll discover a way to score although if his team is behind and make the match exciting by scoring a goal.

About 300 of Japan’s most passionate and talented young players will come together for the show. They will rise to lead a strong team, but the big question has been whether or not their team will be capable to outmuscle and outrun everyone who stands in their way to win the glorious victory.

In Blue Lock, the main character, Yoichi Isagi, is a high school student who wants to play for the Japanese national football team and become the best striker on the planet.

After Japan was knocked out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Japanese Football Union started a program to find and train high school players for the 2022 World Cup. There, they meet Coach Ego Jinpachi, who shows them a strange and hard way to train.

The plan is to put 300 young strikers in a place called “Blue Lock” and train them hard so that “the world’s greatest egotist striker” can be made. Those who don’t pass will never be able to play for a Japanese team again.

