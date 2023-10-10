Bloodhounds Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

Based on Jung Chan’s web novel “Sanyanggaedeul,” or “Mountain Dogs” in English, Bloodhounds is a popular South Korean drama. The show follows a former professional boxer who finds himself forced into the money-lending business after falling on hard times and giving up the sport he loves. The series is binge-worthy because of the high concentration of action and suspense throughout.

On June 9, 2023, Netflix made available all episodes of Bloodhounds. After only 8 episodes were released, Bloodhounds had already won fans all over the world with its compelling story and was ranked in the Top 10 Most Watched Shows in numerous countries. The Show, starring Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi, delivers a thrilling experience that departs from the typical comedic plots of other K-dramas. Fans have been wondering if Bloodhounds will return for a second season ever since the first one aired.

Bloodhounds Season 2 Renewal Status

There is little chance of a second season of Bloodhounds being ordered at this moment. In the world of Korean drama, renewals are extremely uncommon and are usually reserved for exceptional circumstances like Squid Game’s massive popularity. Reactions to multi-season K-dramas have been divided, as in the cases of Love (Ft. Marriage and Divorce) and Alchemy of Souls.

Bloodhounds doesn’t work well as a sequel. It tells a story that is mostly finished, with the main conflicts and character arcs resolved by the end. Despite the show’s likeability and the fact that Season 1 concluded on a satisfying note, it wouldn’t make much creative sense to carry on the plot.

The show’s reliance on the COVID-19 epidemic, which some people continue to find off-putting in their entertainment, plus the show’s more particular genre focus—it’s largely an action showcase with a pretty light and predictable plot—make it less likely that it will be a huge success. We’ll keep this story updated with any new developments, but at this time it looks like Season 2 of Bloodhounds won’t be happening.

Bloodhounds Season 2 Release Date

The debut date for Bloodhounds Season 1 was set for June 9, 2023. There were eight episodes in total. In the following years, we will release the remaining seasons.

The question of whether or not Bloodhounds will be renewed for a second season remains unanswered, unfortunately. The present priority is verifying whether or not it will be renewed. The production company has not yet given the show the go-ahead to begin filming. The show’s creators have signaled their desire to continue the series into a second season, and have even suggested some ideas for Season 2.

Bloodhounds Story

Our main character, Kim Gun Woo, had spent the better part of his life in the ring. His entire life was devoted to reaching his one and only goal of being a professional boxer. However, his circumstances were not comfortable enough for him to pursue such extravagant goals. The Gun Woo family wasn’t filthy affluent. Kim Myeong Gil, a loan shark, was the source of the money his mother had borrowed.

Myeong Gil has a reputation as a dangerous loan shark in the industry. In addition to his notoriety for bad behavior, he was also widely regarded as one of the city’s most influential loan sharks. Myeong Gil was exceedingly irritated with Gun Woo’s family and did not spare his customers who owed him money from loans they took out.

Gun Woo, who had hoped to continue his boxing career, had to abandon those plans in order to help his mother pay off the debt. To repay his mother’s debts, he gave up boxing and went to work for President Choi in the money-lending industry.

In the past, President Choi had a shady reputation for lending money. He vanished for a while, but then he came back and started giving out interest-free loans. Along the journey, Gun Woo meets Kim Hyeon Ju, who becomes a close friend, and Hong Wu Jin, who will later become an adversary.

Bloodhounds Cast

Woo Do-hwan as Kim Geon-woo

Lee Sang-yi as Hong Woo-jin

Park Sung-woong as Kim Myeong-gil

Huh Joon-ho as Choi Tae-ho

Kim Sae-ron as Cha Hyun-joo.

Yoon Yoo-sun as Yoon So-yeon

Lee Hae-yeong as Hwang Yang-jung

Min Kyung-jin as Oh In-mook

Choi Young-joon as Min Kang-yong

Park Ye-ni as Kang Tae-young

Tae Won-seok as Kang In-beom

Cheon Dong-bin as Cheon Dong-woo

Ha Soo-ho as Im Jang-do

Jo Wan-gi as Kim Jun-min

Bae Jae-gi as Yang Jae-myeong

Hong Jun-young as Captain Jung

Park Min-jung as Madame Im

Jung Da-eun as Oh Da-min

Bloodhounds Season 1 Ending

Jang-do reveals that Myeong-gil has evidence stored on a hard drive that can be accessed using his phone. Min-beom fakes an appointment with Myeong-gil and manages to con him into removing the tape on his own.

Even though Gang-yong’s team was successful in accessing the hard drive, Myeong-gil couldn’t shake the feeling that he was being watched. The hard drive will self-destruct as soon as it is accessed. Myeong-Gil plans to flee the nation with the stolen gold and money and Gun-woo and Woo-Jin figure this out thanks to the knowledge of his former colleague, Kim Jun-Min.

The rebels consulted Kim Jun-Min to learn how he got to Vietnam. They ultimately succeed in apprehending and punishing Myeong-Gil and his henchmen for their criminal acts. Gun-woo gives Hong the money so that he can fulfill his promise to build a hospital that will cure the poor at no cost.

Gun-woo refuses to get his scar treated, but Hong insists that he and Woo-Jin take a portion of the money for themselves. The warriors go back to their daily routines and Gun-woo makes up with his mom.

Bloodhounds Season 2 Plot

Since Netflix has not yet officially renewed this, there is little known about season 2. It’s likely that Gun-woo and Woo-jin will return to battle another loan shark or corrupt official if the streamers give this one the go-ahead.

Gun-woo and Woo-jin may be forced to return to the criminal underworld in order to teach Mr. Hong Min-beom a lesson after trusting him with President Choi’s gold bars. Furthermore, once Hyeon-jo forgives herself for what she did to President Choi, she may return to the boxers and help them in their new mission.

Once the final viewership numbers are in, Netflix will likely make an official statement in a few months, but until then, we must wait and see.

Bloodhounds Season 2 Trailer

I was wondering if a preview for Bloodhounds Season 2 existed. Sadly, not at this time. Bloodhounds Season 2 has not been renewed by the producers, hence there is no trailer available. However, we will keep you apprised of developments as they occur.

Bloodhounds Season 1 Rating

The exciting plot and fascinating characters of Bloodhounds keep viewers glued to their screens. The show’s reputation rests on its ability to keep its audience on the edge of their seats and leave them wanting more. The first season of the show has an 8.1/10 rating on IMDB, a reflection of the high quality of work produced by the whole cast and crew. The average audience rating on MyDramaList for this drama is 8.6.

Conclusion

Audiences all over the world have been intrigued by Bloodhounds’ exciting plot and spectacular action scenes. Fans are waiting anxiously to hear if Netflix will order a second season. We look forward to hearing that Gun-woo and Woo-jin’s exciting adventure will be renewed. We are keeping updated on Netflix’s decision and will let you know as soon as we have more information on Bloodhounds Season 2.