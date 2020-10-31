Bleach: How does Suzumebachi’s power work, Soifon’s weapon?

We found out who are the ten strongest characters in Bleach, now let’s talk about the powers shown by Soifon during the episodes of the show focused on the story of Ichigo and its many allies.

As you know the Zanpakuto di Soifon, named Suzumebachi, once activated it has two different shapes, the first makes it similar to a glove with a long sting: the first blow of the blade creates a butterfly-shaped tattoo on the body of Soifon’s opponent, a second blow in the same point would cause the death of his rival, regardless of his strength.

The second form of Suzumebachi, usable by activating the Bankai and called “Jakuho Raikoben“, instead she has a completely different power: Soifon’s weapon becomes a cannon that covers her arm, along with a guard for her face, allowing her to fire a missile of spiritual energy. Soifon is able to use it only once. , a second shot in fact completely exhausts his strength. The captain of the second company of Gotei 13 is one of the most loved characters by fans of show by Tite Kubo, as evidenced by the numerous fan art and cosplay dedicated to Bleach’s Soifon. Finally, remember that a new Bleach anime series is in the works.