Black Widow, O.T. Fagbenle on the new Marvel movie: "Scarlett and Florence are dynamite"

Due to the pandemic that has upset the production plans, a Marvel Cinematic Universe film has not been presented for a year. It is therefore understandable the wait for Black Widow, whose release, initially scheduled for this summer, was postponed to November. O.T. Fagbenle is looking forward to the audience seeing the film.

The actor, also seen in The Handmaid's Tale and on his debut in a cinecomic, he will have a role that is still shrouded in mystery, which has not been clarified in the trailers and information leaked so far. Recently interviewed by Cinemablend, O.T. Fagbenle spoke about the upcoming film and its expectations.

"Needless to say, Florence (Pugh) and Scarlett (Johansson), which were both nominated for Oscars last year, are dynamite on the screen. We are lucky to be able to admire them both, it's fantastic. But I also think that our director Cate (Shortland) has one author's vision for this genre. And they really are enthusiast for the people who will see the movie. "

From these statements we can deduce that Black Widow will focus on the dynamics between the characters of Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, who O.T. Fagbenle seems to almost put on the same level, and that Cate Shortland it will give an absolutely personal touch and will create something new for such a film.

If you have not already done so, you can take a look at the new images of Black Widow and the suggestive promo art of the film Marvel with Scarlett Johansson, whose release may be anticipated in Europe, as will happen with Christopher Nolan's Tenet.