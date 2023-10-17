Black Panther 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

Black Panther 3 is likely to happen at some point in the future, if only because of the events in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the broader MCU pattern. The themes of Black Panther 2 include death and mourning, both fictional and personal. Art-as-life, a moving tribute to both heroes that comes to terms with the loss of Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa and assures that his legacy will live on in the MCU, is the result of the film’s decision to reveal that Boseman’s character has also died.

The events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set this up clearly. The film also features the introduction of Prince T’Challa, the son of King T’Challa and Nakia, in a post-credits scene, as well as a new MCU “villain” in Namor. With the ending’s promise that “Black Panther will return,” it seems likely that a third Black Panther film will be made, as there are many unfinished plot lines and character arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that might be expanded upon.

Black Panther 3 Renewal Status

As of now, there has been no confirmation of a third Black Panther film. As producer Nate Moore explained to Collider, “We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan [Coogler, director] is really interested in seeing how the film plays before we decide.” “If we get to make a third picture, we have some ideas for what it may be. However, until the film is released, we’re being a little superstitious about it. There’s no sense in counting our chickens before they’re hatched.

The post-credits line stating that “Black Panther will return” isn’t the only indication that a third film will be made, though; the MCU often releases films in trilogies.

Black Panther 3 Release Date

There is no set date for the premiere of Black Panther 3, as of this writing. In addition, the release of Black Panther 3 is pushed back to at least 2026. Since production on Black Panther 3 has not yet commenced, there is currently no set release window for the picture.

Producer Nate Moore of Marvel Studios says talks are at a standstill for the time being. Furthermore, the team behind the previous two Black Panther films is probably not in a hurry to make a third picture, especially in light of the numerous problems they encountered while making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Since the first Black Panther movie did not come out until 2018 and Wakanda Forever wasn’t released until 2022, the timeline set in 2026 is due to the four-year gap. In addition, Black Panther 3 may fill the February 13, 2026 release date for a Marvel film that has yet to be announced.

Black Panther 3 Cast

Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and Aneka (Michaela Coel), among others, are all likely to return if Black Panther 3 gets the green light. Okoye’s “favorite colonizer,” Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), may make an appearance in Black Panther. In any case, here are the actors we hope to see again in the next film.

Here’s who you might expect to see in Black Panther 3:

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

Florence Kasumba as Ayo

Michaela Coel as Aneka

Tenoch Huerta as Namor

Martin Freeman as CIA operative Everett Ross

Black Panther 3 Plot

Vibranium causes increased friction between Wakanda and the international community in Black Panther 2. The United States blames Wakanda for a battle in Massachusetts that featured the FBI and an attack on a diving expedition that was searching for more of the rare mineral.

Both occurrences involved Talokan, but because Ramonda conceals the existence of the underwater nation, the United States holds Wakanda responsible for both. With so many nations after Wakanda’s uranium reserves, it’s no surprise that tensions will rise in Black Panther 3.

Namor advises Namora near the end of Wakanda Forever that Shuri should seek out Talokan for assistance if the outside world eventually comes for Wakanda’s vibranium. Expect an alliance between the two countries if this is the case; however, the accession of M’Baku as king after Shuri departs Wakanda may cause tensions to rise, since M’Baku may have resentment toward Namor for killing Ramonda. T’Challa’s son might play a larger role in a threequel as well, though it may be too soon for him to replace Shuri as Black Panther.

It’s difficult to foresee the future of the MCU, especially because Black Panther 3 won’t be released until after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Both films will very certainly include a massive ensemble cast, in the vein of Infinity War and Endgame, which might have far-reaching consequences for Wakanda and Talokan. The probable plot of Black Panther 3 will have to stay unknown until we find out where the cards fall.

Black Panther 3 Trailer

There is currently no Black Panther 3 trailer, promotional stills, or behind-the-scenes images because the film has not been given the go-ahead to begin production. It’s possible that Black Panther 3 news won’t emerge until sometime after the release of Avengers: Kang Dynasty in 2025. While we wait, we may see some familiar faces from Black Panther in the Disney+ series Ironheart.

Where to watch Black Panther 3?

Black Panther will premiere in theaters before it is made available on Disney Plus.

Conclusion

Although a third Black Panther film has not been confirmed, the events in Wakanda Forever have increased the likelihood of a continuation of the franchise. The third film is scheduled for release somewhere in the following several years, perhaps sometime around 2026.

The music and cultural significance of the franchise will keep on to be a big element of any future installments, regardless of whether the movie deals with themes of loss and sadness or delves into new disputes and relationships.