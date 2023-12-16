Black Lagoon Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Rei Hiroe is the creator and artist of the manga Black Lagoon. Since 2002, it has been published in Shōgakukan’s Monthly Sunday Gene-X magazine, and as of August 2022, twelve volumes have been issued. There have been 5,600,000 copies of the first nine volumes circulated as of December 2012.

In the spring of 2017, after a little break, the author picked up writing again. Chiba TV ran a twelve-part anime adaptation from April 8, 2006, to June 24, 2006. October–December 2006 saw the airing of season two, and July–June 2011 saw the release of season three in the form of an OVA.

This article will inform you if the fourth season of Black Lagoon is about to be released since the third OVA season finished eleven years ago.

Black Lagoon Season 4 Renewal Status

In recent years, it has risen to the ranks of the most-watched anime series. When it finally arrived, both fans and reviewers gave it a huge thumbs up. But the anime isn’t without its problems.

Some parts have rather poor animation quality, and there are a lot of fan services in between action scenes, which might be annoying to some viewers. With one exception, the whole concert is great. So, it gained a lot of fans quickly, and they are eagerly anticipating the premiere of season four.

The fourth season of Black Lagoon has not yet been greenlit, despite the show’s immense popularity. Neither Madhouse Studio nor any of the other producers have decided whether or not to extend the program for further seasons. But now that we’ve been waiting seven years, viewers are starting to wonder what’s going to happen with the program.

Black Lagoon Season 4 Release Date

There has been no official word on whether or not Black Lagoon will return for a fourth season. The third season debuted eleven years ago, and while the manga is continuing strong (with numerous breaks), we have no idea what the future holds about the possibility of a fourth season. A fourth season of Black Lagoon is not out of the question; however, it is very unlikely, given the show’s popularity.

Black Lagoon Story

Japanese salaryman Rokuro “Rock” Okajima, 25, worked for Asahi Industries in Tokyo in the mid-1990s. The Lagoon Company, a band of pirate mercenaries that specialize in smuggling commodities in and around Southeast Asian waters, kidnaps him one day aboard the Elco-type PT boat Black Lagoon.

Benny, a Jewish-American who dropped out of college but now works as a mechanic, computer expert, and researcher; Dutch, an African-American who was once a U.S. Navy patrol boat crewman; and Revy, a Chinese-American who is the team’s primary gunfighter, make up the gang.

Rock chooses to join the team when his department leader leaves him and declares him dead. As the team’s negotiator and “professional” public face, Rock continues to use his talents and pleasant demeanor despite his new life as a pirate.

In the made-up town of Roanapur, Thailand, where the crew is based, there are several criminal groups, including the yakuza of Japan, the triad of China, the mafias of Russia and Italy, and the cartel of Colombia, among others. Missions taken out by the Lagoon Company often lead to bloody gunfights and conflicts with various types of criminals.

Black Lagoon Cast

Rokuro Okajima / Rock Voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa (Japanese); Brad Swaile (English)

Revy Voiced by: Megumi Toyoguchi (Japanese); Maryke Hendrikse (English)

Dutch Voiced by: Tsutomu Isobe (Japanese); Dean Redman (English)

Benny Voiced by: Hiroaki Hirata (Japanese); Brian Drummond (English)

Balalaika Voiced by: Mami Koyama (Japanese); Patricia Drake (English)

Boris Voiced by: Taiten Kusunoki (Japanese); Mark Acheson (English)

Mr. Chang Voiced by: Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese); Trevor Devall (English)

Shenhua Voiced by: Yūko Sasaki (Japanese); Saffron Henderson (English)

Leigharch Voiced by: Akimasa Ohmori (Japanese); Trevor Devall (English)

Abrego Voiced by: Hisao Egawa (Japanese); Eli Gabay (English)

Gustavo Voiced by: Paul Dobson (English)

Verrocchio Voiced by: Banjo Ginga (Japanese); Scott McNeil (English)

Ronny the Jaws Voiced by: Tetsuya Kakihara (Japanese); Paul Dobson (English)

Chen Voiced by: Suetsu Tokaichi (Japanese); Louis Chirillo (English)

Luak Voiced by: Naoya Uchida (Japanese); Alistair Abell (English)

Eda Voiced by: Jun Karasawa (Japanese); Lisa Ann Beley (English)

Yolanda Voiced by: Akiko Takeguchi (Japanese); Shirley Millner (English)

Rico Voiced by: Tetsuya Kakihara (Japanese); Simon Hill (English)

Bao Voiced by: Shirō Saitō (Japanese); Alec Willows (English)

Black Lagoon Season 4 Plot

Because the number of extra chapters that the fourth season of Black Lagoon may adopt from the manga is still unknown, we have no idea where the story could go. Specifically, we have no idea what the potential length of the fourth season is, if it ever occurs, because of the overall lack of knowledge.

Black Lagoon Season 4: Is there enough source material?

Black Lagoon’s manga series has been serialized since 2002. The best part is that the manga is still ongoing, although on pause for the time being. Eleven volumes with over a hundred chapters are all that the author has managed to publish in the last nineteen years.

Seasons one through three of the anime adaptation have used chapters up to volume nine of the manga. Consequently, Madhouse Studio’s two volumes are insufficient to produce Season 4 of Black Lagoon. The producers will need a minimum of one more volume to commence production on Black Lagoon Season 4.

Black Lagoon Season 4 Trailer

Since the release date has not been confirmed by any sources, Whenever new information becomes available, we will make sure to announce it here.

Black Lagoon Season Rating

Despite having limited source material and a lackluster plot, this anime has won the hearts of its viewers. Despite the show’s shortcomings, both fans and reviewers have adored it. Two respected websites have given Black Lagoon high marks: MyAnimeList with an 8 and IMDb with a 7.9 rating.

Black Lagoon: Is it worth watching?

When it comes to total earnings, action anime ranks highly. Additionally, Black Lagoon belongs to the outstanding action genre. When it comes to anime, Black Lagoon delivers. The anime has been hailed as a masterpiece in every review and rating. Thus, Black Lagoon is an absolute must-watch for everyone looking for an anime with mind-blowingly horrific action and a beautiful plot.