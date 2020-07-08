Entertainment

Black Clover: Yami unleashes an exceptional new attack in chapter 256

Black Clover continues its rundown of fights that are taking place in this first phase of the new saga. Several chapters ago we saw Yami's improvements, while then the scenario moved to other places and characters. But the chapter 256 of Black Clover decided to return to show us the captain of the black bull.

After the parenthesis of the reign of Heart with Noelle protagonist together with his new magic, Yuki Tabata has decided to also conclude the clash with Dante, last member of the Dark Triad. The man from the kingdom of Swords was clashing with Yami Sukehiro, captain of the Black Bull.

Dante has decided to stop playing and use as much power as he can to definitively bring down Yami and his dark magic and bring him to the kingdom of Swords. Harnessing 80% of Megicula's power, Dante uses a new attack that puts a strain on Yami. However, the captain of the Toro Nero is not intimidated despite the danger of the attack and unleash all its power with a blow.

In the last pages of Black Clover 256 in fact a scene is dedicated to the technique "Deadly lunge", a move with which Yami completely destroys the torso of the enemy, leaving only his head and limbs. Will Dante be able to regenerate himself from this blow or is he finally dead?

