Black Clover releases preview of episode 165 and fans celebrate

The anime of Black Clover It could come to an end in just a few weeks, but the series shows no signs of slowing down as each new episode continues intense clashes with the Dark Triad of the Kingdom of Spade.

Like the Zogratis brothers They have invaded the Kingdoms of Clover and Heart in search of William Vangeance, Yami Sukehiro and the Princess of the Kingdom of Heart, Lolopechka; The episodes have seen Asta and the others deal with their toughest fights yet.

The Episode 165 will start to show what Zogratis’ third brother can do, and now we’ve gotten a sneak peek at this with preview footage from the episode. You can see them below as shared by @BCspoiler and Twitter:

The tough fights will also continue with the most recent episode of the Black Clover anime. Spoiler! While Yami and the Black Bulls are having a difficult time against Dante, the next episode will visit the Kingdom of the Heart to see how Noelle and the others will deal with Vanica’s power.

More about the anime Black Clover

Episode 165 of the anime is titled “Water Crusade” and is described as such: “Vanica Zogratis, one of the Dark Triad, appears to Lolopechka, the princess of the Kingdom of the Heart.”

The Dark Triad of Black Clover

Then she hopes that Noelle Silva of the Black Bulls and Mimosa Vermillion of the Golden Dawn, who had successfully raised their level of magic through training, follow their plan of attack and together intercept Vanica.

Is it possible to fight Vanica? She who owns the megicula power, a demon of the highest rank and Noelle’s regular magic attacks don’t seem to be enough.

Noelle’s fight with Vanica was the third of the main Spade Kingdom fights teased with the series’ most recent opening theme sequence, and a major promotion saw Noelle unlock a new form in the middle of battle.

These images do not indicate whether or not we will see this new form in action at the moment, but we are one step closer now that the anime shows this fight in its entirety. The Truth News reminds you that you can watch the Black Clover show on Crunchyroll.

