Black Blood Brothers Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

The reason why animated programs are so successful is because of their incredible stories. Animated programs with vampire themes are quite well-known among viewers. Plus, it’s a great anime series to watch if you’re looking for something action-packed with a hint of humor. Many people have already been captivated by the anime series Black Blood Brothers.

Black Blood Brothers is a Japanese light novel that was written by Kōhei Azzano and drawn by Yūya Kusaka. The light book was released by Fujimi Shobo on July 16, 2004. The book Black Blood Brothers was turned into an anime series by Hiroaki Yoshikawa, with Yū Sugitani penning the script.

The anime series Black Blood Brothers also brought Burakku Buraddo Burazzu fame. Studio Live and Group TAC collaborated on the production, which was headed by Hiroshi Kawamura and included Hirotsugu Ogisu, Osamu Hosokawa, Izumi Yamashita, and Yutaka Ohashi as producers.

Kids Station and Tokyo MX premiered the first season of Black Blood Brothers on September 8, 2006. Just twelve episodes made up the anime series, which ended that same year on November 24. An English dub is also available for those watching in other countries.

The first season of the anime was released over fifteen years ago. Season 1’s unanswered mysteries have had viewers on the edge of their seats. The news of the anime’s renewal for a second season is something they’re eagerly anticipating. Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Black Blood Brothers’ second season!

Black Blood Brothers Season 2 Renewal Status

The plot of the anime was left unfinished in the first season of BBB. Many mysteries and plotlines remained unsolved for viewers. Anime viewers have been anticipating a sequel for quite some time. Studio Live and Group TAC have both decided not to renew Black Blood Brothers for a second season. It seems as if the creators have completely disregarded the project.

Despite this, there is a sizable fanbase eagerly anticipating the next episode of the anime series centered around vampires. A large number of fans have shown their support for the sequel via various online petitions and social media demands.

Nowadays, fans have a significant impact on whether a series is renewed or canceled. Therefore, Studio Live, Group TAC, or another studio may be interested in producing Black Blood Brothers Season 2 if the demand is high enough. Up until then, supporters will just have to patiently await the official word. Important details will be added to this area soon.

Black Blood Brothers Season 2 Release Date

The anime fans who have watched every episode of Black Blood Brothers are eagerly awaiting any news on the upcoming second season. The series debuted in late 2006 and ended that same year, leaving viewers with 12 episodes full of unanswered questions and plenty of suspense.

The English version of the series was licensed by Funimation and debuted on the Funimation Channel and Chiller in the US. We have some news for you if you’re also eagerly anticipating the second season’s launch! There has been tragic news about the fate of Black Blood Brothers season 2.

The good news is that season 2 will not be canceled, which is great news for all the spectators. I hope that Black Blood Brothers Season 2 will be announced soon.

Black Blood Brothers Story

A vampire named Jiro Mochizuki, also known as the Silver Blade (Gintō), fought in the Hong Kong Crusade and vanquished the king of Kowloon and the majority of the Kowloon Children. After a decade has passed, Jiro and his younger brother Kotaro Mochizuki go to Hong Kong in pursuit of a hidden metropolis called The Special Zone, where vampires reside—as distinct from the more civilized portions of the city.

They quickly learn that the survivors of the Kowloon Children are plotting an invasion of the Special Zone. On their way to the Special Zone, Jiro faces both old and new foes, some of whom pose a threat to the residents and others to the Special Zone itself. After being kidnapped by one of the Kowloon children, Kotaro is dragged further into the conflict. He befriends a human girl called Mimiko on his journey.

Black Blood Brothers Cast

Jiro Mochizuki Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); J. Michael Tatum (English)

Kotaro Mochizuki Voiced by: Omi Minami (Japanese); Leah Clark (English)

Mimiko Katsuragi Voiced by: Ryoko Nagata (Japanese); Colleen Clinkenbeard (English)

Cassandra Jill Warlock Voiced by: Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese); Luci Christian (English)

Sei Voiced by: Reiko Takagi (Japanese); Carrie Savage (English)

Zelman Clock Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama (Japanese); Jerry Jewell (English)

Cain Warlock Voiced by: Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese); Christopher Sabat (English)

Crow/Kuro Voiced by: Akimitsu Takase (Japanese); Brandon Potter (English)

Zhang Lei Kao Voiced by: Mugihito (Japanese); R Bruce Elliott (English)

Kelly Wong Voiced by: Mami Kosuge (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

Chan Voiced by: Ayumi Tsuji (Japanese); Cherami Leigh (English)

Johan Tsang Voiced by: Kyousei Tsukui (Japanese); Kent Williams (English)

Shougo Jinnai Voiced by: Ken Narita (Japanese); Daniel Penz (English)

Hibari Kusunogi Voiced by: Mikako Takahashi (Japanese); Kate Oxley (English)

Badrick Serihan Voiced by: Hisao Egawa (Japanese); Travis Willingham (English)

Rinsuke Akai Voiced by: Yasuhiro Takato (Japanese); Chris Cason (English)

Yafuri Chao Voiced by: Motoko Kumai (Japanese); Brina Palencia (English)

Sayuka Shiramine Voiced by: Kumi Sakuma (Japanese); Cynthia Cranz (English)

Zaza Voiced by: Kousuke Toriumi (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English)

Black Blood Brothers Season 2 Trailer

Season 1 of Black Blood Brothers has already had its teaser trailer posted online. However, at this time, there is no indication that a season 2 teaser will be released. In the following years, we may expect a teaser if the anime series is renewed for a second season in any way.