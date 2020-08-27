Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson’s Super Deity is ready to rock DC

Share it:

The DC FanDome turned out to be the richest and most popular virtual event of the summer season, with a first part – la Hall of Heroes – entirely dedicated to cinema and video games. There were many titles officially presented inside the large streaming dome designed by Walter Hamada under the aegis of Warner Bros, and along with the sensational teaser of Matt Reeves’ The Batman and the behind-the-scenes of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, another highlight of the appointment was l’intrigante Black Adam con Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Compared to dark Knight of Robert pattinson and the large Task Force X, the cinecomic directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The man on the train, Jungle Cruise) has not yet started shooting, being in an advanced pre-production phase. Physiological, however, considering that it will only be released in theaters in December 2021 and with the shooting phase expected by the end of the year. The Rock, Hamada and the director, however, could not wait to present something to the fans, demonstrate the concreteness of the project, a passionate development with a possible high degree of cinematic spectacularity. They did so by relying on the voice of the protagonist and to the professional hand of the BossLogic guys, giving us a fantastic artwork trailer with a motion comic flavor and revealing many interesting news. Let’s explore them together.

The thin line of justice

The Black Adam project has been around in DC even before the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Just like Shazam !, who then managed to see the darkness in the hall before him, the film on the Ancient Divinity (redefined as such in 1994) has always been a goal to reach for the film label, which however encountered many difficulties after the flop of the Shared Universe, seeing itself forced to radically change the production and communication plan of its film transpositions.

Shazam! was luckier than Black Adam for three reasons: he found it immediately a director with an idea in David F. Sandberg, a movie star little engaged with Zachary Levi – therefore without agenda problems – and an average production cost (just 100 million) compared to the various DC titles. For Black Adam the problems were much more complex, given that, despite having a star already decreed, The Rock has been one of the most committed and in demand actors of the last five years, traveling the world between Fast & Furious 8, Rampage, Skyscraper, Hobbs & Shaw e Jungle Cruise. And the production costs required were also higher, starting with Johnson alone as the absolute protagonist. Galeotto was then (from a collaborative point of view) the set of the adaptation of the Disney attraction, which convinced the star to push at a propitious moment to DC (the takings of Aquaman, the success of Shazam, the expected for Joker) on the hiring of Collet-Serra as director of the cinecomic, having particularly appreciated the creative verve and the dynamic and refined style also used for a blockbuster like Jungle Cruise (but the director is also a great action choreographer).

Also following the one billion collected from Joker di Todd Phillips and to the label’s new “multiverse” line, from that moment on Black Adam went from hoped-for project to concrete production, with a development that has started to move really fast, also aided by The Rock’s iron will to finally enter a genre in which he had wanted to participate for years. And more than 24 months after its official release, here we are talking about all the news on the film, which are many.

First and foremost, we have an official logo which is frighteningly close to Shazam’s!, which indicates that the transposition will be part of the Shared Universe and that sooner or later the two DC Deities will collide against each other. Not in the first movie anyway which instead will tell the origins of Black Adam, which from the motion comic seem a lot to be based on the New 52 Universe, which thematically is very close to some current sensibilities of American woke culture and to Johnson’s various interests.

His character is in fact originally a slave formerly known as Adam, inhabitant of Kahndaq, big melting pot of cultures, well-being and magic. He gets the powers from the Wizard Shazam to rid the world and its burgeoning civilization of the Seven Deadly Sins, which ties him perfectly back to the initial Shazam! its primary stage. The anger of revenge on the dictator of Kahndaq took over Adam’s thirst for justice, who instead of becoming a hero became a real furious liberator, so much so as to force the Wizard to lock him up in a well-sealed crypt and to repent of his too hasty choice.

From here inspiration from the New 52 Universe will meet inside the story created by Adam Sztykiel that of the Post-Crisis cartoon universe, where Black Adam briefly collaborated with the formation of the Justice Society of America composed of Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Cyclone and the fantastic Atom Smasher, for which The Rock himself wanted the very launched Noah Centineo at all costs, who has already begun his arduous training for the role. For the remaining members of the JSA, however, the casting is still in progress, but we imagine that some names will arrive in the coming weeks. In conclusion, Johnson’s words in the trailer are interesting, as he launches a real threat to all members of the Justice League, announcing that “no one, after 5,000 years, will be able to imprison him“.

That you become a supervillain at the end of the first film? The truth is that he himself, in the historian issue 3 of Justice Sociy of America, is defined as follows: “I am not a villain … not in the narrow definition of the self-proclaimed modern world. I fought with the Justice Society, and for a while they were my companions. Unfortunately, I never earned their trust“So who knows what will happen in this fascinating adaptation, which we can’t wait to know more about.