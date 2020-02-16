 Birds of Prey raises $ 17.1 million in its second weekend

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The weekend is ending and with it comes the box office data, which in this case we talk about the second weekend of "Birds of prey" On cinemas. The US box office has led it "Sonic, the movie" With 57 million dollars, which without being a spectacular figure, it really stands as the best weekend of a movie adaptation of a video game. The film points to 68 million in a four-day weekend in the United States on the occasion of President's Day (tomorrow, February 17).

The DC movie falls to second position with a Estimated box office of $ 17.1 million for these three days, with a forecast to rise to 19.1 million after four days. This represents a fall of 48 percent over the first weekend, a little marked fall (below the usual that is usually around 45-55%), but that could be even lower considering that we talk about a weekend on vacation in the United States.

Outside the domestic territory, the film continues to work better than in the domestic territory, raising an estimated 23 million dollars in 78 countries, representing a fall of -46% since the premiere weekend. Mexico leads the box office outside the United States with an estimated $ 7.9 million, followed by the United Kingdom with $ 7.6 million.

The global box office of the film crossed the barrier of 100 million dollars on Friday and right now we are talking about 145.27 million dollars, of which 61.67 million correspond to the United States. It is still just over 20 million to reach the budget figure, which would be around 84.5 million, although other experts figure it closer to 100 million. Right now it is estimated that the film will end in cinemas with a worldwide box office of 200-220 million dollars.

Via information | THR | Mojo Office Box