Poor Things: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

In December, cinemas will welcome the much-anticipated Yorgos Lanthimos thriller, Poor Things. Inspired by Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name, which was nominated for the Guardian Fiction Prize and the Costa Book Award (formerly Whitbread Award), this black comedy fantasy film takes a fresh look at the Frankenstein storyline by Mary Shelley.

A young lady called Bella Baxter is brought back to life by Dr. Godwin Baxter, which sets in motion the amazing narrative of her development. Under Dr. Baxter’s watchful eye, Bella starts to blossom, but eventually, her insatiable curiosity about the world and her need for knowledge take over.

She falls in love with the sleazy and sinister lawyer Duncan Wedderburn and takes out on an impromptu world tour with him. Through a romantic and introspective journey, Poor Things delves into topics of sexual emancipation, equality, and independence.

The film’s leading lady, Bella, is played by Emma Stone. Other notable actors include Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef. Stone and Lanthimos have worked together three times before, and this time it’s in Poor Things.

Previous collaborations between the two included the 2022 short film Bleat and the 2018 historical dark comedy-drama The Favourite, which was nominated for several BAFTAs, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe. If you’re like everyone else who can’t wait to be enchanted by Lanthimos’s magical universe and Stone’s stunning performance, then you’ll want to know when and how to see Poor Things.

Poor Things Release Date

Limited release on December 8, 2023, will be the first opportunity to view Poor Things in cinemas. After that, on December 22, 2023, Poor Things will be released to a wider audience. When people try to view Poor Things will determine which locations and theaters it is playing in. It is believed that large cities like New York and Los Angeles will be part of the film’s first restricted distribution. Cinemagoers in less populous areas may have to wait until the week leading up to Christmas before they can see it.

So, moviegoers should brace themselves for the picture to hit streaming services in February or March of 2024. Since Searchlight Pictures releases its pictures to streaming services two to three months after they run in theaters, the anticipated release date for Poor Things in February or March 2024 is based on this practice.

Poor Things Cast

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter

Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn

Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter

Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles

Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington

Kathryn Hunter as Madame Swiney

Suzy Bemba as Toinette

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Margaret Qualley as Felicity

Wayne Brett as priest

Tom Stourton as Steward

Hanna Schygulla as Martha Von Kurtzroc

Vicki Pepperdine as Mrs. Prim

Carminho as the Fado Singing Woman

Jerskin Fendrix performs as a musician at a restaurant in Lisbon.

Poor Things Plot

Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Poor Things” is, unsurprisingly, another bizarre and surreal endeavor. A spin on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” “Poor Things” follows the narrative of Bella Baxter and is based on a 1992 book by Alasdair Gray. Dr. Godwin Baxter, “a brilliant and unconventional scientist,” is responsible for resurrecting Bella, according to the official story summary. Bella is eager to acquire knowledge under Baxter’s care.

But Bella isn’t the kind to stay there for lengthy periods. Due to her insatiable wanderlust, the charmingly undead lady “runs off on a whirlwind adventure across the continents” with Duncan Wedderburn, a suave and debauched barrister. Bella, unencumbered by the biases of her day, becomes more determined than ever to fight for freedom and equality.

Poor Things Trailer

Several additional trailers and featurettes for Poor Things were published by Searchlight Pictures between May 2023 and November 2023. If anything jumps out at you from the trailers for this picture, it’s Lanthimos’s distinctive flair as a filmmaker. Bella Baxter, played by Emma Stone, is navigating her newly revived body and mind in a vibrant, strange, and fantastical world shown in the trailers.

Like the book, the film presents Frankenstein’s monster in a fantasy environment, but with a fresh take on the classic creature. You get the impression that you know some of what’s going on, but not enough, because of the narrative and the characters’ shroud of mystery.

Unsettling and strange things happen in the most recent trailer, such as Bella’s unusual eating, dancing, and speaking. She may be alive, but she hasn’t fully developed into modern civilization just yet. Poor Things’ segments show Bella’s resurrection and her wants, but you have to see the complete film to see how far she gets in being an independent, fully grown entity.