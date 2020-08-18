Between layoffs and hires: this is how Barcelona's "extensive restructuring" began after the humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich

Share it:

Barcelona began an extensive restructuring process

Bayern Munich's crushing 8-2 defeat over FC Barcelona shook the foundations of the Camp Nou in such a way that knocked down most of the club's proper names and only a few managed to keep their balance.

The rest are plummeting into the void. The first to do it was the coach Quique Setien and his coaching staff, after the entity made his dismissal official through a disturbing statement in which he announced that there will be "An extensive restructuring of the first team."

This warning occurred at the same time that the Board of Directors announced the next date of the presidential elections, which would conform a combo that will mark a rebirth in Barcelona, led footballingly by a historical like Ronald Koeman, who would become the new Barça coach.

"This is the moment to accept the position of coach of Barça (…) It will only be final when there is an agreement and the signatures are on paper ", recognized this Tuesday from the headquarters of the Dutch Federation in Amsterdam. "It would be a dream come true," he assured when asked about his relationship with the club.

The Dutchman will come to the bench after terminating his contract with the national team of his country, a position he has held since 2018 and everything indicates that he will sign for two years with the difficult mission of renovating a campus whose average age is 29.6 years.

The author of the goal that gave the first Champions League to the culé, that May 20, 1992 at Wembley, it seems to be the correct one to carry out this procedure since in january of last year -While his name sounded between the walls of the club to replace Valverde- He warned that the club needed a rejuvenation.

"Suárez, Messi, Piqué, Busquets are over 30 years old, surely they have more, but then what?", the former Barça defender wondered in an interview with ‘Soccer parlem’ of Esport3. “You have to change. You won't find a player like Messi, hopefully … But I don't think so. Then the entire midline of the field must be changed. You don't have to change to a full-back, or a winger … You do have a goalkeeper, but you don't have a central defender, you don't have a midfielder, you don't have a forward and you don't have Messi … Good luck ”.

Koeman talks about the Barsa spine

In that same talk, the former Everton coach also made clear his commitment to youth, in a team that has one of the best quarries in the world: “I'm always in favor of playing with people from home because they know how Barça plays, but it may be that in a position you don't have that player with that talent, so you have to look outside. I don't know how level Barça's grassroots football is, but always look at home first and then outside. I always say that when I have a 30-year-old player and a 22-year-old with the same performance, I put the 22-year-old because that's the future. You have to put people from home if you have the quality ”.

Two points in which FC Barcelona failed for a long time. After the departure of Guardiola, with whom up to 10 players from the lower ranks played in the same game, the debut of these young talents was diminishing considerably.

At the same time, the club starred in the most expensive signings in its history by buying three wingers after the departure of Neymar: Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembélé and Antoine Griezmannwithout looking at the “spine” that Koeman emphasized so much. The same happened with the right-back, a position that several players passed through after Dani Alves' “goodbye”.

Without going any further, Pep Guardiola got the sextete (historical fact in world football by obtaining all the titles at stake in the same season) with a midline in which Gerard Piqué was 22 years old, Sergio Busquets 21 and Lionel Messi (false 9 at the time) 21.

September 12, scheduled date for the start of La Liga, Koeman would start his cycle, which will start with a sensitive low like that of Marc André Ter Stegen, who underwent patellar tendon surgery and your recovery will be two and a half months, Barcelona reported in a statement.

The only insured weight name that the Dutchman would have is Lionel Messi, since, recently, the Spanish medium Sports world assured that "all the players in the squad are transferable", putting footballers such as Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitc and Antoine Griezmann, among others.

The only two over 30 who were starters in that 2009 team were Puyol and Henry (AFP)

However, the “extensive restructuring” to which FC Barcelona refers will not only be in the first team, but also in the directive, which will change completely as of March 15, 2021, date stipulated by the Board for the presidential elections.

It is a fact that Josep Maria Bartomeu will not appear and there are many candidates who will fight for that position with the aim of returning the club to the top. Among them will be names like Victor font (47-year-old businessman whose main letter is the return of Xavi Hernández), Agustí Benedito (who has already presented but did not win in 2015), Lluís Fernández, fervent defender of the quarry, and Joan Laporta, former president with great support from the masses culé, among others.

The reality is that, despite the current manager, who came to power in 2014 after the resignation of Sandro Rossell (he was the vice president), is asked to resign, The 57-year-old businessman will exhaust his mandate in a timely manner, which will allow the leadership to close the entire fiscal year since its official inauguration in 2015.

Abidal was dismissed this Tuesday and Barcelona announced it through a statement – REUTERS / Albert Gea

Another of the sensitive points, and where there was also a drastic change was in the Sports Directorate, which was chaired by former player Éric Abidal since 2018.

After the dismissal of Quique Setién as coach, this Tuesday Barcelona announced his departure through an official statement. There are two main reasons why his position was put into play: his frayed relationship with captain Lionel Messi and the composition of the current squad, which failed to reap any title that it disputed, something that did not happen 12 years ago.

“I watched the games and didn't look at the result, but how it was played, the tactics, the work of the players who didn't play much. I look at those details. Many players were not satisfied, nor did they work hard, and there was also an internal communication issue. The manager-dressing room relationship has always been good, but there are things that as a former player I can smell. I told the club what I thought and a decision had to be made ", revealed Abidal in an interview with Sport, after the departure of Ernesto Valverde.

Statements that did not go unnoticed and for which Lionel Messi himself was forced to speak through his social networks: “Each one has to be responsible for their tasks and take charge of their decisions. The players of what happens on the court and we are also the first to recognize when we were not well. Those responsible for the sports management area must also assume their responsibilities and above all take charge of the decisions they make ”, he shot in early February.

"When it comes to players, we should give names because if we are not all dirty and feeding things that are said and are not true ”, declared the Barça referent, planting a flag and marking a break.

Josep Maria Bartomeu will not continue in office from March – EFE /



To that controversial episode, which was joined by so many others like the "Barça gate" and some crosses with Setién's assistant, Eder Sarabia, they marked a year for oblivion in terms of sports, where the signings could not contribute anything to the team after losing the League at the hands of Real Madrid, the Copa del Rey with Bilbao and the Champions League being humiliated by Bayern Munich.

Abidal didn't have a last chance to redeem himself. His position will remain vacant and awaiting a candidate who can close any type of conversations that the Frenchman has had with players or representatives in the face of this transfer period in which he they considered names like Lautaro Martínez or the return of Neymar.

