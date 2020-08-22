Best free games 2020: The top free games to download on PC

Share it:

We can say 2020 is a digital year. We are doing good in the digital period. To avoid the coronavirus infection, we are using digital technology. We are also paying money online in a digital way. We are educating along with self-learning online. As well as, we do shopping on digital platforms. Even if we want to spend our extra time, then we all choose the digital platform. So digital platforms are very helpful in today’s era. We can spend some time on digital platforms by using social media, surfing interesting news, or playing games.

Playing games is the most often choice for many of the youth. Many online and offline games are available on the internet today. Some games can be played on mobile while some can be played on the PC and Mobile both. Some gaming platforms are chargeable while some of them are not. Here, I m giving you the information about the top free games that you can download on your PC. These games will be the best games in 2020. So, read this article thoroughly to know about the best free games that are available on the internet.

The best free games in 2020 are as follows:

MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Thanks to the wizard of the coast for publishing this game free of cost. This is a digital collectible card game. The game allows the player to gain the card through the booster packs. If player want to challenge the other player, then they can do the same by building their own decks. I think it will more interesting for gamers who like to challenge others.

WORLD OF TANKS

If you have many numbers of players and you want to spend some time with them, then this game will help you to enjoy the most. Before playing, you should be thankful to the developer of the company that is Wargaming (a Belarusian company). It is a massively multiplayer online game. This game gives the premium user an equal participant. If you are a premium user of the game then you can use the extra features of the game. However, this game is available for free members also. You can play this game without paying any charge.

WORLD OF WARSHIPS

Suppose the players have the interest to play on the water body, then the wait for them is now over. Wargaming (a Belarusian company) has developed the game that is called World of Warships. This game is also a massively multiplayer online game. That means many players can battle with each other on the water body. This game is also called naval warfare.

WAR THUNDER

It is a vehicular combat game. If a player has an interest in the war elements like machine guns, lasers, rocket launchers, chainsaws, and pipe bombs then this game is perfect for them. This game is developed and published by the Gaijin entertainment (Moscow video game developer). It can be played on Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Play Station 4, and Xbox One.

RIFT

Many players can play this game. That means this game is massively multiplier online game. The game is a role-playing game. The combination of both, we can say that this is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. Thanks to Trion worlds for developing such type of game for the game lovers. This is available free of cost for all users.

BLADE & SOUL

BLADE & SOUL game is owned by the South Korean company NCSoft. This game is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. That means many players can play this game at the same time on the same portal. This game is a combination of material arts and inspired combat.

These are the names of the games that are available free of cost on the internet. You can choose one of them and spend your time on it. I m sure it will be the most enjoyable time for you and your colleagues.

