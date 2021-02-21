Berserk: A fan imagines Miura’s work as an 8-bit video game

The dramatic story of Gatsu, protagonist of the series Berserk, won millions of readers more than 30 years ago, and the dark fantasy work created by Kentaro Miura is now considered one of the greatest expressions of Japanese comics, and an enthusiast has decided to dedicate a special illustration to him, inserting Gatsu in a world of 8-bit.

Miura’s extraordinary work was able to define numerous styles that are still capable of influencing many media today outside of manga, just think of the Dark Souls video game series, produced by FromSoftware. Although Berserk is not entirely foreign to the gaming industry, considering the adaptations of the manga made for the Sega Dreamcast and PlayStation 2 consoles, a fan wanted to radically transform the world of Gatsu, representing a clash of the protagonist with an old style style.

As you can see from the image below, shared on Reddit by @JustAnothrHollow, the powerful mercenary is shown against the Snake Apostle, one of the first opponents faced in the manga, with an 8-bit video game style, very similar to the first titles in the popular Castlevania series. A special gift that in a short time managed to capture the attention of the community. What do you think of this version of Berserk? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that after the publication of chapter 363, the manga is back on hiatus, and we let you find out how Grifis would look in Dragon Ball, Naruto and other series.