Berlin Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When Netflix first started showing the Spanish criminal series Money Heist, few could have predicted the show’s subsequent popularity.

With 190 million viewing hours within its first week, the series referred to as La Casa de Papel broadcast its final episode on Netflix in the month of December 2021.

It demonstrated the show’s enduring appeal throughout its five-season run. Now, Netflix has announced that a new derivative series, Berlin, will return us to the world in high-stakes heists.

In a date introduction video published by the streaming service, we can now affirm that the derivative series based on the fan-favorite Andrés de Fonollosa, alias Berlin, will debut on the streaming service in December 2023.

There is little information available regarding the offshoot series, but based on the announcement video, it appears that Berlin’s trademark will be precious gemstones.

This offshoot will be written by series creator Alex Pina, who also penned the original series.

Money Heist, also known as “La Casa de Papel,” is among the most popular programs on Netflix. If you viewed it, you must be familiar with Berlin.

He was one for the most recognizable participants in the money theft. People admired Berlin because of his behavior and personality.

However, Money Heist did not delve deeply enough into Berlin’s personality. Now Berlin is going to be the show’s primary character.

It has been discussed for quite some time, particularly as the final season of the main program approaches.

Alex Pina, who created Money Heist, also often indicated that the characters might get more developed to the future.

The complexity, variety, and depth of the characters, as well as the constant plot developments, keep the audience engaged.

The original series was remade as Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area in South Korea. The series’ popularity on Netflix was comparable to that of several highly regarded Korean series.

Berlin Release Date

Money Heist: Berlin is scheduled for release in December 2023, a year after the conclusion of the fifth and final season of Money Heist. No date has been officially set as of yet.

The sequel has been in development for some time. Just prior to the release of the final episodes of season 5 on December 3, 2021, the official Money Heist Twitter account announced that Netflix was developing a Berlin television series.

Berlin Cast

Pedro Alonso as Berlín

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra

Michelle Jenner as Keila

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo

Julio Peña as Roi

Tristán Ulloa as Damián

Begoña Vargas as Cameron

Julien Paschal as Polignac

Yuri D. Brown as Bertrand

Joel Sánchez as Bruce

Miguel Tarifa as Segundo

Marcel Gonzalez as Jean

Raphaël Desprez as Leroy

Miko Jarry as Olivier

Tirma Ayerbe as Médico

Berlin Trailer

Berlin Plot

The Money Heist featured a number of intriguing character storylines, but Berlin’s story barely touched the surface since the anti-hero was eliminated so swiftly.

The professor’s recollections and previous experience, on the other hand, provide the Money Heist Berlin authors with multiple plot development options.

The 7 February 2023 teaser also appears to point with this general direction, as it depicts Berlin planning to loot a French auction in “the city of love.”

Due to the fact that a portion of the program was filmed in Spain, there is a possibility that it will reveal more about Berlin’s infancy.

After the Berlin a press conference confirmed the fact that the Money robbery spinoff will focus on him plotting a robbery that will allow his crew to escape with a total of €10 million, Netflix provided the first glimpse of the target of this heist: a French auction house.

The initial impression also implies that Berlin might have been seeking affection once more. This was demonstrated in the opening scene of Money Heist Berlin, when he began courting the wife with their target, putting everything in jeopardy.

Yes, there are numerous opportunities for spinoffs, and I believe this is due to the characters’ strong and influential identities. We’ve always sought out characters with intricate, multilayered designs.

Therefore, I believe that almost every character within Money Heist is a dual nature that we would like to explore in a spinoff. Any of them could be viewed in other contexts.

The time has come for Andrés de Fonollosa; we have already encountered Berlin in La Casa de Papaland. We can already declare that his life’s offshoot will appear in 2023.

This is going to have been a journey through the character’s golden years. When he was robbing across Europe, he was passionately in love. Alonso stated on the program that Berlin will occur after the jewel thief’s third wife has left him.

A peculiar band of thieves attempted the most flawless heist in Spanish history, swiping 2,4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. In stories, characters may perish, but this is often not the close for them.

Fans either adore or despise Berlin, who is additionally recognized as Andrés de Fonollosa, the affable swindle artist.

In Money Heist, we will observe his narrative and his exploits prior to joining the professor’s group in Berlin.

Berlin is a shrewd, icy, and cunning swindle artist and jewel robber. The events that transpired before he became the beloved character will be revealed. He will travel throughout Europe, plundering anything he desires and falling madly in love.

It’s going to be incredible. Unfortunately, at this time we have no additional information about the first season of Berlin; the official synopsis remains as vague as possible, yet we will keep you updated as we learn more.