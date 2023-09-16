Obliterated Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Obliterated has a vibrant visual style and an original plot involving a pleasure-seeking group whose addictions to drugs and alcohol prevent them from defusing a device in Las Vegas.

Here is what we currently know about Netflix’s newest series, “Obliterated” The creators about “Cobra Kai” appear to have created a more mature undertaking with this series.

The action-comedy series will soon debut after extensive preparation and a network switch. Based on what we have seen and heard, “Obliterated” appears to be a combination of “Mission: Impossible” and “The Hangover.”

Obliterated is a brand-new action comedy drama series that will premiere on the popular streaming service Netflix on November 30, 2023.

The creators of Cobra Kai, Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald, are also behind the upcoming action-packed drama series.

Obliterated Season 1 Release Date

Netflix announced on August 28 that a set would premiere on the service worldwide on November 30, 2023.

Obliterated Season 1 Cast

Nick Zano as Chad McKnight, a Navy SEAL team leader

Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters, a CIA agent

Terrence Terrell as Trunk, a Navy SEAL

Alyson Gorske as Lana, a civilian party girl

Thomas Howell as Haggerty, Army explosives technician

Eugene Kim as Paul Young, an Air Force pilot

Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez, a Marine sniper

Kimi Rutledge as Maya Choi, an NSA agent

Obliterated Season 1 Trailer

Obliterated Season 1 Plot

In Obliterated, an elite team of special forces is tasked with defusing a device in Las Vegas.

After celebrating their effective operation with copious amounts for drugs, alcohol, and sex, the task force discovers that the device they defused was a dummy early in the series.

The party must now locate the actual explosive and prevent it from detonating, despite being entirely inebriated.

Given the show’s eight-episode length and the team’s limited time to defuse the device, the episodes of Obliterated may be continuous and air in real-time, similar to the format of 24.

