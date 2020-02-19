Beijing Express 2020, the summary of the second episode between the injury of Asia Argento and a new couple

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It ends with the retirement of Asia Argento and a new couple in the race formed by Vera Gemma and Gennaro Lillio Beijing Express, to be precise the second episode aired Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The reality game of Rai 2 has now come alive and now the 18 competitors no longer want to joke, taking the competition to another level.

During the first episode of Beijing Express 2020 we met the 10 couples competing in love with the amazing sympathy of the duo of the 'Daughters of Art' formed by Real Gemma and her friend Asia Argento, the beauty of the 'Guaglioni' Gennaro Lillio is Luciano Punzo and, above all, the sporty and adventurous soul of Enzo Miccio and colleague Carolina Gianuzzi, with which he forms the 'Wedding Planner' couple. In this new appointment, however, here is that many of our certainties have been swept away in a few minutes making us attend theabandonment of Asia Argento of Beijing Express which, during the immunity test during the collection of some jackfruit (bloated fruits typical of the Thailand with an apple and porchetta flavor), she slammed violently banging on a cart, thus ending up with a broken knee and a ticket for Italy ready to be validated.

Too bad, the ex of Morgan Asia Argento in these first two episodes she was a warrior who showed everyone how the difficulties faced during her life (see the death of her partner Antony Bourdain) have never let it go, at least until today. Vera Gemma had however the opportunity to remain in the program by choosing one of the two members of the 'Guaglioni' couple as their new adventure companion, who, a few moments before, had been eliminated from the game. The daughter of Giuliano Gemma chooses the former competitor of Big Brother Gennaro Lillio as his new +1, with which he now forms the pair of Survivors.

The travel itinerary of the second episode of Beijing Express 8: Thailand

Surat Thani

Everything starts from where the first episode of Beijing: Surat Thani, known for being the gateway to some of the most famous islands in the Thai gulf such as Ko Samui, where you can admire the Big Buddha (or Wat Phra Yai) made of gold and 12 meters high, the pagoda of Laem Sor, visit the mystic Secret Buddha Garden (from which you can enjoy a wonderful panoramic view) or, alternatively, experience the thrill of immersing yourself in the jungle on board an elephant and crossing the Namuang Safari Park thus reaching the splendid Na Muang waterfalls.

If, on the other hand, you are looking for a bit of healthy relaxation and a screaming tan then you cannot miss the opportunity to take a trip to the beaches of Chaweng Beach (nerve center of the city nightlife) e Lamai Beach, where the white sand and coconut palms will make you feel at peace with the world and in the middle of an earthly paradise.

If you are in Surat Thani, a trip to the Marine National Park of is also a must Ang Thong, a wild archipelago surrounded by greenery made up of 42 islands located in the Gulf of Thailand, characterized by rocky coasts and crystal clear waters that will not fail to make you want to jump right into it (also because here the average temperature is around around 30 ° C). If, on the other hand, you are looking for the most typical and true flavors of Thailand, then you cannot go to Morning Market where, in yesterday's episode, the competitors of Beijing they darted among the stalls in search of some signs that revealed to them some strange prohibitions that belong to the oriental culturethus making us discover that it is strictly forbidden to trample on money, exchange effusions in public and touch the head of a person (including children). What?

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Prachuap Khiri Khan is a quiet seaside town characterized by a beautiful promenade and the atypical beach of Ao Manao, where the grass of an adjacent golf club almost ends up in the sea. Those who pass through these parts cannot fail to take a walk to the Buddhist temple Wat Khao Chong Kaeo, located on the top of the city Prachuap, famous for its wild monkeys who dwell on its stairs.

If you intend to go on the so-called Monkey Mountain know that the macaques that inhabit it have a reputation for being quite aggressive and once they find out that you have food with you (because we are sure you will) they will do anything to steal it, just like they did yesterday with Enzo Miccio, particularly targeted by monkeys as he climbed the 400 steps that would have brought him to the temple with his precious load of 20 bananas in his arms.

If you want to fully immerse yourself in nature, but without hardened macaques to keep at bay, Prachuap Khiri Khan also offers the opportunity to visit the Sam Roi Yot National Park, famous for the suggestive Phraya Nakhon Cave Temple, whose rock 'ceiling' is characterized by a large hole thanks to which the light can filter inside, thus illuminating the sacred building inside the cave.

Hua Hin

The city i Hua Hin it is about 3 hours south of Bangkok along the Gulf of Thailand and is famous for being the home of the summer palace of the king of Thailand. Holiday destination for the Thai population, here of course there is no shortage of dream beaches like Takiab Beach, where you also have the opportunity to walk by the sea on a wonderful horse, a bit like in a scene from a romantic film.

Hua Hin offers many historical attractions such as the Palazzo Vecchio and the ancient railway station in wood, with bright colors and a strong oriental flavor, the final stop of the second episode of Beijing Express won by the 'Gladiators' Marco Mazzocchi is Max Giusti, where we also witnessed the farewell of Asia Argento, the elimination of the 'Guaglioni' and the creation of the new couple of 'Survivors'. Really too many emotions all at once, we were not ready for all of this (although now we can't wait to find out what will happen in the third stage of the program)!

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE