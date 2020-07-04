Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich define the champion of the German Cup in Berlin: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich will face each other in the final of the 77th edition of the German Cup in the Berlin Olympics (REUTERS / Annegret Hilse)

Soccer in Germany was the first to return to action after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit Europe hard at the beginning of the year. Now, while the rest of the best leagues in the Old continent They train in defining stages, there is a team that will seek to continue adding titles to its glorious history.

He Bayern Munich, who has just consecrated himself for the eighth consecutive time as Bundesliga champion, will have a new test to demonstrate his superiority in German territory when he faces the Bayer Leverkusen in the final of the 77th edition of the German cup. The meeting will be held at the Olympiastadion of Berlin.

The present of the team led by Hansi Flick is unbeatable. After showing all his ability in the Bundesliga, with a perfect restart in which he won all his matches, a streak that allowed him to leave Borussia Dortmund on the road and repeat the title, Bayern Munich will seek to continue showing its hegemony in the local cup that is disputed from 1935. It takes 19 titles and it will look for number 20 to crown a great closing of season.

On his way to defining the German Cup, the bavarian giant He reached the round of 16 without going overboard. Already in the final phase he left Hoffenheim (4-3), Schalke 04 (1-0) on the road and beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the semifinal to advance to the last match. For its part, the group nicknamed Die Werkself He defeated Stuttgart, Union Berlin and left Saarbrücken, a team in the fourth category of German football, in the last instance to reach what will be his fourth appearance in the final of the contest that he won only once in 1993.

Possible formations:

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky; Lars Bender, Edmond Tapsoba, Sven Bender, Wendell; Charles Aránguiz, Julian Baumgartlinger; Moussa Diaby, Kai Havertz, Leon Baily; Kevin Volland. DT: Peter Bosz.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski. DT: Hansi Flick.

Hour: 15 (Argentina)

Stadium: Berlin Olympian

TV: DirecTV Sports