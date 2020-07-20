Batman: The Batman that Laughs gets a new body in Death Metal 2

Share it:

The series Dark Nights: Dark Metal is completely disrupting the DC Comics universe, as Perpetua and the Batman who laughs are laying the foundations of their very own Dark Multiverse. Both Death Metal and Dark Nights: Metal events showed fans of Batman new, unexpected forms of the hero.

The second volume of the magazine opens with the apparent death of the Batman that Laughs, a hybrid between Batman and Joker. Worried that their partner won't make it, the other alternative versions of the Hooded Crusader, the Robin and the "Alfrood", try to transplant the hybrid brain into the body of a Bruce Wayne never seen before, which is very reminiscent of a famous character from the DC universe.

It is a body practically identical to that of Dr. Manhattan, one of the protagonists of the graphic novel Watchmen, signed Alan Moore, Dave Giboons and John Higgins. The choice was made following a consideration by one of the Alfred on the scene, who defined that version of Batman as "an energy construct" rather than just a body.

Once the operation is completed, let's see reborn Batman who laughs, also carrying his iconic grin on the face of Dr. Manhattan. In consultation with Perpetua, the new Villain outlines plans to extend the domain of the Dark Multiverse, and after naming one of the Robin King Robins, takes on a somewhat disturbing form, also giving himself a new name, "The Darkest Knight". You can find the table in question at the bottom of the news.

Recall that Batman recently had a new suit of armor for the Joker War finale, and that Nigthwing seems to have allied himself with the Joker Family.