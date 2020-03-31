Bartomeu: "Sometimes there are voices that cause noise, from the first day there was goodwill from the players"

In the eye of the hurricane formed by criticism of Leo Messi this Monday against the board of FC Barcelona, President josep Bartomeu has gone through BE Catalunya. Bartomeu insisted on the predisposition of the players of the first Barcelona team to drop 70% of their salary during the State of Alarm: "From the first moment everyone was predisposed to the agreement. On March 20 the captains of the first soccer team ask to pass the proposal on to the teammates, we did have it a long time ago, but everyone had to agree ”.

Along the same lines, Bartomeu has insisted: "From the first day there was goodwill and commitment to the club, they rolled up their sleeves and said, 'What needs to be done to help the club? "

In another order of things, the president of Barcelona has placed himself next to Messi and has criticized certain leaks from the club: "In this type of negotiations, sometimes there are voices who do not know the details that cause noise, that neither the players nor the club liked. He noise It comes from inside the club but also from outside. "

Questioned about the next transfer market, he argued that "there will be no money" and that the clubs will have to "do a lot player exchanges"

Interest in finishing competitions

Bartomeu has assured that they want to end the competitions "with the public": "I do not consider the League or the Champions finished, we all want to finish them. There is unanimity between the clubs. Out of respect for competitions, fans and contracts we want to finish them whenever, if necessary in the summer ”.

“Everyone knows their conditions. Big clubs like Barça, Madrid, Juve … we depend on income that goes beyond TV, and everything is closed. You have to make a file, all the big clubs will be incorporated to do them, "he added.

Finally, regarding the basketball team, he stated that "nobody has said no, still to answer some basketball players. "