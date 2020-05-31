Barovero will continue his career in a team from the third division of Spain

Share it:

Barovero will not renew with Rayados de Monterrey and everything indicates that he will continue his career in the Third Division of Spanish football

REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach

With more than 13 seasons in Argentine soccer, there is no doubt that the springboard in the career of Marcelo Barovero was during his cycle in River Plate. There, the goalkeeper showed a very high level and became one of the best in his position, which led him to end up in soccer in Mexico after being crowned with the Copa Libertadores 2015 in the cast of Núñez. However, it seems that the Cordovan will end his time in the Aztec country and will make a somewhat particular decision: will play in the Third Division of Spain.

After two years at Necaxa, Trapito disputed two seasons in Rayados de Monterrey, club in which he won an Apertura Tournament and a Concacaf Champions League in 2019. But, recently, it circulated from the environment of the player who would not renew with the albiazul entity and there was much speculation about his future, such as a possible return to Millionaire.

Thus, from Spain the new goal of the goalkeeper attracted attention: the Burgos of the Second B. Although the signing has not yet been confirmed, everything indicates that the former Atlético de Rafaela, Huracán and Vélez would have everything agreed to disembark at the institution whose owner is Antonio Caselli, former leader of La Banda.

It should be remembered that the Argentine businessman acquired the club in May 2019 by buying 90% of its shares and, in December of that year, his son Franco was appointed president of the entity.

Of course, this surname linked to the River world was not the only thing that would have convinced Trapito of changing air, but also the presence of a former partner like Leonardo Pisculichi On campus. The attacker emerged from Argentino Juniors signed for Burgos in 2019 and was one of those who chatted with the goalkeeper to convince him of his arrival.

Pisculuchi, who ended up at Burgos in 2019, would have been one of the keys to convince the goalkeeper (NA)

If the arrival of the goalkeeper of 36 years to the Castilla y León team, this would be the fourth Argentine in the squad since the aforementioned Piscu, the presences of the young man are added Matías Rosales (21 years old and emerged from the inferiors of Boca Juniors) and the midfielder Nicolas Minutella (formed in Olympus of Bahía Blanca).

At the time of the season suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Burgos marched in the eighth position of the table with 39 points after 28 dates. In order to enter the playoffs to get promoted to Second A, the cast is eight units away from Real Valladolid B, a team that is taking the last place in the reduced.

