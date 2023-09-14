Bargain Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

With its variety of films, television series, and reality programs, Korean entertainment has reached new heights. The plots of K-World have been able keep viewers on their toes.

The first season of Bargain is one among the Korean television industry’s finest thrillers. The plot centers around an unforeseen event and how individuals manage to survive it.

The first season of Bargain consists of six episodes and is directed by Jun Woo-sung. The show concentrates on how diverse individuals band together to endure a traumatic event and how to emerge from it.

Bargain is a fourteen-minute movie staring Lee Joo Young and Park Hyung Soo in the primary roles and Jung Min Seok as well as Lee Sang Hoon in supporting roles and guest roles, respectively.

Lee Chung Hyun’s director, Jung Woo-sung, turned the film into a six-part series. In this article, we will discuss everything known about Season 1 of Bargain.

No need to gather your passport; Paramount recently revealed the global premiere dates for a number of original films produced internationally.

These international the originals have proved to be crucial to Paramount becoming a prominent streamer on the global market.

This is part of Paramount’s larger drive for international content and follows the launch of Paramount Television Intl Studios this year.

Bargain Season 1 Release Date

The first season of Bargain is a six-part thriller directed by Jun Woo-sung. It is an adaptation of the Lee Sang Hoon-directed film of the same title.

The first three episodes of the program, titled ‘Ransom,’ ‘The Detective’s Kidney,’ and ‘7 Billion,’ debuted on TVING in Korea on October 28, 2022.

On November 4, 2022, the remaining three episodes, ‘Panic Room,’ ‘Guns, Money, Lies,’ and ‘Zero Sun,’ were broadcast.

The first season of Bargain will premiere on October 5, 2023. Continue scrolling to discover where the program will air.

Bargain Season 1 Cast

Season 1 of Bargain speaks about how organ traffickers and their victims are trapped in a building together due to an earthquake, and now they have to find a way to endure this devastating calamity together.

Jeon Jong Seo, also known as Rachel Jun, has portrayed the character of Park Joo Young. She is well-known for her performance in Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area, in which she portrayed Tokyo.

Jin Seon Kyu, famed for his role as Wei Chengluo within The Outlaws, portrayed No Hyung Soo in the program.

Shin Jae Hiwi, Kang Gil Woo, Chang Ryul, and Hyung Soo Park portray, successively, Chang Sun, Mr. Min, Guk Ryeol, and Hee Sok.

The program also featured Lee Joo Young, Shin Hee Chul, Shin Mi Young, Ji Hoon Ryu, Moon Jin Seung, Jo Ah Yang, and Jo Han Joon.

Bargain Season 1 Trailer

Bargain Season 1 Plot

The tale speaks about how the organ trafficking organization and its victim are confined together in a building because of an earthquake.

Hyung Soo visits a nightclub to pay Park Joon Young a visit. Unbeknownst to No Hyung Soo, the brothel is a center for organ trafficking, and he is in for a surprise.

Soon, he found himself encircled by individuals interested in purchasing his organs.

An auction is held for No Hyung Soo’s body parts, and as soon as Geuk Ryul purchases his kidney, a tsunami occurs, putting an end to their inhumane practices.

Now, they must all endure this calamity together and figure out a means out of the situation as a group.

The plot of Bargain will revolve around a group of acquaintances who congregate in a motel in search of a deal and to further their own ulterior motives.

No, Hyung Soo visits Park Joo Young in a hotel suite. He is delighted with her appearance and pleased to pay to her services, but No Hyung Soo is in for a surprise. Soon, he is encircled by individuals who have come to purchase his organs.

They reach an agreement regarding the price of his organs, with Park Joo Young engaging in the public sale; however, an abrupt earthquake occurs. Within the ruined structure, they were to survive.