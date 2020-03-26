TV Shows

Barbara de Regil is teased for recommending whole wheat bread

March 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Once again, Barbara de Regil was teased and criticized on social networks and all for answering that she recommends whole wheat bread, which caused a series of comments against the famous one, who is always attacked when she gives nutrition tips.

And it is that on more than one occasion the actress has been told that she should not give feeding tips to her fans because she is not a prepared person making it clear that she is not doing things well, but Regil ignores it, as he assures that many of his fans take it in the best way.

"What will Bárbara de Regil feel as a mame comes out mocking her every so often?", "What will Bárbara de Regil feel as a mame mocks her every so often?", They wrote to Bárbara on Twitter.

Remember that Barbara has insisted on giving exercise classes through Instagram and she does not want any of her fans to stop training since the famous has always worried about her fans who defend her from the attacks she receives from haters.

READ:  Actors Marc Clotet and Natalia Sánchez launch the #YoMeCorono campaign

In addition to Regil, he has said on some occasions that he is not interested in paying attention to the attacks because he has already got used to it, although in some interviews he said that he has fun with the memes that are dedicated to him.

It may interest you

Adal Ramones attacked for quarantining his luxurious home

This is how Ninel Conde enjoys her days in quarantine by Covid-19

Dani Rovira announces that she has cancer and has started chemotherapy

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.