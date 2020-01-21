Bad Boys for Life Leads The Box Office

Share it:

Miami cops have reached the box office all the way up. In his first weekend of release 'Bad Boys for Life' he has positioned himself as the leader.

With 59.1 million dollars at the box office in the United States, the feature film directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi and with a cast headed by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, 'Bad Boys for Life' has been around 17 years after detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett breaking records not only at the box office, but also for the franchise itself. The first installment of 'Bad Boys' arrived in 1995 and was made with 15.5 million dollars and the sequel was made in 2003 with 46.5 million.

At the global box office the data so far amounts to a total of 97.7 million collection worldwide. In addition, it has been the most profitable title, because if compared to the budget that needed 'Bad Boys II', by Michael Bay, 130 million, this third installment has needed less money for its production – about 90 million – and the result has Been more than welcome.

Compared to another premieres held in January, 'Bad Boys for Life' becomes the second film with the best opening, after 'American Sniper ', which in 2015 was made with 89.2 million. The estimates of the American media foresee that the tape cannot surpass the history of Clint eastwood, but they do estimate that it will increase its collection to 68 million.

This is a good fact specifically for Smith, whose previous film, 'Gemini Man' landed more badly than well at the box office when it was released last October with just 20 million dollars. Now he has doubled the amount.

Other premieres

As estimated a few days ago, 'Dolittle', the new tape of Robert Downey Jr., It has been released taking a good hit at the box office. However, it has been erected with second place with a box office of 22.5 million. It has been followed closely by the war drama of Sam Mendes, '1917', which has already been on the screens for two weeks and is being able to score several golds in the awards race of this 2020.