Back to Black: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The late soulful diva Amy Winehouse of London will soon be the subject of a movie! The next film, which will be titled Back to Black, will cover the ups and downs of Winehouse’s life and capture what made her unique.

The name is derived from her 2006 song and album of the same name. Beginning her career as a jazz musician in North London, the film will follow the British singer-songwriter as she quickly gained critical and popular praise with hits including “Back to Black,” “You Know I’m No Good,” and “Rehab.”

Following Winehouse’s untimely death in 2011, producers have been attempting, but failing, to produce a biographical film on the artist. The only film to get beyond the planning phase was the 2016 Oscar-winning Best Documentary winner, Amy, a superb documentary.

Fans were able to get a better look into the singer’s mind thanks to Amy’s revelation of the behind-the-scenes video of Winehouse. The 2018 film is based on the life and career of Amy Winehouse, and it was approved by her estate. Read on for more background on the movie.

Back to Black Release Date

Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands are among the regions that have confirmed a release date for Back to Black.

The film’s release dates have been set for April 12, 2024, in the UK and Poland, and April 18, 2024, in Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia. While the United States will get Back to Black on May 10, it will be released in France and New Zealand on April 25.

Back to Black Cast

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse

The small-voiced star with a great heart is played by Marisa Abela. Her role as the hedonistic young banker Yasmin Kara-Hanani in the hit HBO and BBC series Industry catapulted her to international stardom. Among her other film credits are She is Love, Rogue Agent, and Cobra.

Jack O’Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil

Jack O’Connell will portray Blake Fielder-Civil, the singer’s long-term lover.

The other cast members are as follows:

Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse

Juliet Cowan as Janis Winehouse-Collins

Lesley Manville as Cynthia Winehouse

Back to Black Plot

Amy Winehouse’s life is shown in Back to Black in a comprehensive and multi-faceted manner. The film chronicles her life, from her early days as a promising jazz vocalist in North London through her many notable achievements.

In her career, which included several firsts and record-setting accomplishments, Winehouse rose to fame as a Grammy-winning musician in her early to mid-twenties.

Even though Winehouse had a prosperous career, her unique sound, inventiveness, and musical brilliance are what set her apart. She first gained attention for her distinctive vocal range and style, which she dubbed “soul-inspired grit,” when she sang renditions of songs by jazz greats like Sam Cooke and Billie Holiday.

Winehouse eventually blended the original soul influence with her own R&B compositions as her celebrity rose. Plus, she sang these songs with an unshakeable confidence.

Back to Black will go farther into its subject, Amy, than previous recent “biopics” have—what she saw, how she felt, and her life away from the spotlight. Despite including her struggles with addiction and mental illness, the film highlights the historical and musical impact of Winehouse on her already-exposed life story.

About Amy Winehouse

More than 30 million recordings were sold globally by Amy Winehouse, making her one of the most accomplished musicians of the 21st century. Back to Black, her second album catapulted her to worldwide fame and earned her five Grammys. Her tumultuous romance with Blake Fielder-Civil, whom she wed in May 2007, was one of the many aspects of her life that garnered more attention than her music.

On July 24, 2011, at the age of 27, Amy passed away from alcohol poisoning, adding another chapter to her infamous battle with substance abuse. Her most recent CD, Duets II, features duets with American vocalist Tony Bennett.

Back to Black Production Details

Principal filming for Back to Black began in January 2023. Filming took place in several of the popular London venues where Winehouse developed into her beloved artist persona. Filming took place at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, the vocalist’s birthplace and the spot where she began to develop her signature sound.

Production crews were seen recording important sequences from Winehouse’s life at Primrose Hill and outside her former Camden Town apartment. Abela and her co-star, Jack O’Connell, were seen shooting at the London Zoo. Pictures taken on-site suggest that fans will be treated to a real treat.

Back to Black Creators

The picture is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who has worked on Nothing Boy, Fifty Shades of Grey, and A Million Little Pieces. With this song, Matt Greenhalgh reunites with Sam Taylor-Johnson, with whom he had worked on Nowhere Boy before.

Production duties are handled by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward. StudioCanal is represented by executive producers Ron Halpern, Joe Naftalin, and Nicky Kentish-Barnes. In an interview with Deadline, Nafalin and Halpern discussed the impending film.

Along with Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and Monumental Pictures, StudioCanal is producing the film. With the help of Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and the Amy Winehouse Estate, Back to Black can include several songs by Winehouse.

Back to Black Trailer

There is no Back to Black video available at this time, but a first peek photo did include Abela as Winehouse, and the actor looked eerily like the late singer. In the days leading up to the film’s premiere, a trailer is anticipated to be unveiled.