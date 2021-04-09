Attack of the Giants 4 part 2, guest at MAPPA Stage 2021: news on the final season?

Even though the print counterpart to Hajime Isayama’s masterpiece has finished its cycle in the pages of Bessatus Shonen Magazine, the anime adaptation still has several things to tell. We currently know little about The Attack of the Giants 4 – Part 2, but things could change already on the occasion of the MAPPA Stage 2021.

Eight years after the debut of the anime of The Attack of the Giants, the series enjoys a popularity with few equals and there are many expectations for the second part of the television adaptation announced on the occasion of the release of episode 16. The new episodes will come out in 2022, but already a taste should reach the Stage 2021 MAP.

In June, around the 27th of the month, in fact, MAPPA organized an exhibition with the most important titles of the company to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the foundation of the studio where, inevitably, there will be at least small news on projects in the pipeline for the company such the film di Jujutsu Kaisen o The Attack of the Giants 4 – part 2. Presumably it is reasonable to expect around that date a prima key visual since the voice actors of Eren, Armin and Gabi were also invited. However, it seems more unlikely that there will be a new trailer, but we will keep you updated in case of more information.

And you, instead, what do you expect from this event for the tenth anniversary of the birth of the stduio? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.