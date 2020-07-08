Share it:

Atlanta United coach praised Jürgen Damm for being "a quality player" (Photo: Geoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports)

Within days of arrival Jürgen Damm to the Atlanta United, the Mexican already received his first compliments. Your new technician, Frank de Boer, He mentioned that he expects good things from the offensive midfielder.

“It always helps to have these types of players on the court and it can strengthen our payroll. I think he can complement our strikers very well with his individual actions and good centers ”, he explained from the concentration in Orlando, Florida, according to ESPN.

The Dutch strategist said he hopes the Mexican can join the game of Atlanta star striker Josef Martínez. "Jürgen is a player who can play great on both sides with good crosses. Especially with Josef (Martínez) when he can return and contribute what he showed last year, "he said.

Within days of Jürgen Damm's arrival at Atlanta United, the Mexican already received his first compliments (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



He is an experienced player who has played at the highest levels, a quality player

Damm will not be focused with the team in Orlando, Florida. This is because the Mexican will be in the process of obtaining his work visa in the country of North America.

In turn, the helmsman spoke about the debut of his team in the tournament MLS is Back this Saturday before New York Red Bulls. "We never know. Later, we can say if it is beneficial or not, "Boer explained about the return of soccer to the United States.

Damm will not be focused with the team in Orlando, Florida (Photo: Twitter / @ATLUTD)

“I think everyone is excited that we are starting some kind of competition. We have already gone a long time without really playing, so it is good that we have started something And I think MLS offers everything to try to keep us safe, "he said of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Regarding the spirit of his footballers, the technical director stressed that he does not know for sure how the squad feels. “We have just been (three) days on the road right now. Hopefully everything is fine, "he said.

"We prepare for the game with the same seriousness as other parties. We did not have a normal preseason for this tournamentWe have not played 90 minutes. We are not one hundred, but the quality is there, "said the Dutchman.

What I see from our players, they don't seem concerned, but I can't look into their minds. Looks good right now

Strategist Frank de Boer expects the Mexican to join the squad (Photo: Twitter / @ATLUTD)

And it is that the American tournament is in the eye of the hurricane, since the headquarters where the footballers are isolated already has positive cases. Of the 557 players currently in Orlando, 19 total players have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19

In addition to this, one of the most contagious teams decided not to participate in the MLS is Back tournament. This was clarified in a press release by Luchi González, technical director of FC Dallas, a club that has 10 confirmed coronavirus positives.

It is the second consecutive day that the test results cast doubt on the participation of any team (Photo: Alberto Domingo / EFE)

On this, Frank de Boer declared to feel safe in spite of the situation. "I think people really feel safe now. The MLS, the hotel and Disney are doing everything possible to make us feel at home and safe., of course ”, he clarified.

Also, this Tuesday the MLS postponed the second game of the tournament, after five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19. It is the second consecutive day that the test results cast doubt on the participation of any team.

The tournament is still scheduled to begin on Wednesday with the match between Orlando City and Inter Miami from Mexican Rodolfo Pizarro.

