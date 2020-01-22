At what time is ‘Sex Education’ set? The cast answers

Share it:

Part 2 of ‘Sex Education’ is now available on Netflix and here are all the plots that will be resolved in season 3.

We recognize that the first time we literally reach orgasm with ‘Sex Education’, We also had a question (not sexual, of course):at what time the series is set? Mainly, we were confused by the ‘look’ that many of the characters in the distribution, like vintage jackets from Eric or the extravagant outfits of Aimee. It's all so 80's. Even the music! Not to mention that Otis He woke up every day thanks to a bedside alarm clock. Alarm clock. What ‘millennial’ does that object use in the 21st century with the mobile phone alarm?

Despite all these signs that could betray that the fiction of Netflix It was located a few decades ago, our brain suffered a short circuit when we found that all the students of Mooredale Institute had ‘smartphones’. What does this mean?! Do they travel in time ?! Is there a space-time hole that we did not know and that will come to light in season 3 ?! Well no, and you are getting more ball than any patient in the Otis and Maeve's query.

Some of the protagonists of the cast, specifically Emma Mackey and Ncuti GatwaThey have answered this question in an interview for Cosmopolitan UK … and it makes perfect sense.

‘‘ All the aesthetics of fiction are inspired by (film director) John Hughes and that eighties high school roll we all love. It's a universal style, "said the actress who brings Maeve to life in" Sex Education. "

We know what you are thinking and the answer is yes: ‘Stranger Things’ It has marked us so much that we need 80s series all the time.

‘‘ The way we try to incorporate the institute and that way of guiding our hearts, along with a British touch ’’, is almost nostalgic, adds Ncuti Gatwa.

However, the issue of why students have mobiles, even though the series was inspired by that time, still has no solution. Although Emma has a theory that convinces us a lot …

‘‘ We don't use phones very much because we would all be looking down. It would be a pretty boring show! ’

In short, although the successful series has that eighties air that has conquered us so much – sex has nothing to do with it, note the irony – 'Sex Education' is set in the current era and in the problems that young people deal with today. If you haven't seen the great one yet season 2 that have been marked, I don't know what to expect …