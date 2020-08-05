At the US Open, an automated system will replace human line judges

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the United States Open in New York on September 4, 2010. (Uli Seit / The New York Times)

On Sunday, Three weeks of World TeamTennis at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia were reduced to a single point.

In the last game of the final, the New York Empire and Chicago Smash had a point at their disposal to achieve the championship in the sudden death modality of the female doubles, after a draw 6-6.

Smash's Sloane Stephens put her first serve on the line. Coco Vandeweghe of the Empire responded with a bold right hand and her shot far outstripped Stephens to get very close to the baseline.

The line judge did not determine anything, because there was no judge on the court.

Instead, the crucial decision came electronically and although Stephens and Smash asked to see a virtual replay of the ball markThat only confirmed the opinion of the machine.

The replay showed that Vandeweghe's shot had touched the far half of the baseline. The Empire had a 21-20 victory and the celebration – not keeping social distance, but with several group hugs – could really start.

Fans at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 30, 2017. (Karsten Moran / The New York Times)

World TeamTennis was using Hawk-Eye Live, an automated system that not only eliminates line judges, but also a feature that is now familiar to us, a challenge in which players can ask an electronic system to review human decision.

With Hawk-Eye Live, the electronic system makes all the decisions, although there are some known features, such as recorded voices that shout "out", "missing" or "missing foot".

When a shot is particularly close, the system automatically uses a recorded voice that projects more urgency. As with GPS systems, different voices (and languages) can be used, and during World TeamTennis, male and female voices were used in matches.

"For us, it was important to have a voice that kept saying 'out' instead of a beep or some other sound as we made sure it didn't change the feel of the sport," said James Japhet, CEO of Hawk-Eye North America. .

However, there is no doubt that Hawk-Eye Live represents a great challenge and this month is scheduled to debut in a Grand Slam tournament. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) plans to put it to use on all of its courts except the two largest at the United States Open, scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 13. In 2006, the United States Open was the first Grand Slam event to use electronic line decisions for its challenge system. In 2018, he became the first Grand Slam to make it available on all his courts. Now, the next phase comes, as Hawk-Eye goes from serving as quality control and tool for television broadcasts to being the first and last word.

(Brunskill / Getty Images / AFP)

The system will also be used for the Western & Southern Open, the combined WTA-ATP event that relocated from the Cincinnati suburbs, which is scheduled to take place the week before the United States Open at the National Center. Billie Jean King Tennis Court in New York City.

"I am pleased to see the US Open use Hawk-Eye Live," said Carlos Silva, executive director of World TeamTennis. "Is it the perfect system? Chances are not. Is it close to perfection? Yes. Is it more perfect than humans? One Hundred percent".

It also has the potential to leave several human line judges out of work, one of the reasons why sport in general has slowly adopted the Hawk-Eye Live system. Also, there is concern that it may further hinder the development of quality chair judges as the line is the typical path to the chair.

"I imagine that I will not receive so many Christmas cardsJaphet mentioned. “Our business is not to get people out of sports. There was simply a collateral result in the face of this particular advancement in technology. Therefore, I think that we have certainly received questions, sports and us, about the appropriateness of the decision. "

For the past three years, World TeamTennis has chosen to refrain from the use of line judges and has used Hawk-Eye Live. Since 2017, the men's circuit has done the same in its Next Gen ATP Finals, an experimental event for the best players under the age of 22. However, above all, the reason behind the decision of the United States Open is the coronavirus pandemic and the need to maintain security and social distancing.

"Each of the tournament's functional areas has been asked to limit the number of people on site”Said Stacey Allaster, director of the United States Open tournament.

This includes officials, and with the use of Hawk-Eye Live on fifteen of the seventeen courts, the United States Open can dramatically reduce the number of line judges on-site – from about 350 to well under 100. Only Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium will continue to have full refereeing teams of nine line judges working rotating hourly shifts. The other courts will only have a chair judge, who will call the score after the Hawk-Eye Live system gives his sentence and who will focus more on monitoring player behavior and the pace of the game. The chair judges will not be allowed to give a judgment contrary to that of the machines on the lines, they will only be in charge if the system breaks down during a point and they do not give their decision. Should the audio system fail, a light on the judge's chair would indicate when Hawk-Eye Live has determined that a shot has been fired.

(Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)

The system is not entirely free from technical flaws. During this World TeamTennis season, Jessica Pegula of the Orlando Storm and Bernarda Pera of the Washington Kastles played a sudden death in a women's singles match.. Pera was up at the scoreboard 2-1, when he made a shot that was not pointed out, but that Pegula and his teammates were convinced that he had gone out by a lot.

They asked to see the replay and suspiciously the system mentioned that the ball had fallen into the court.

"We were convinced that it was not right," said Pegula. "It was evident that Hawk-Eye had made a mistake. If you saw the place where the ball fell, it is not at all where the mark was. We switched sides and were arguing with them when the chair judge received a call from whoever works with Hawk-Eye and said, ‘In fact, they are correct, Hawk-Eye was wrong. The ball fell out. ’”

Pegula continued: "If we hadn't fought the decision, maybe that wouldn't have happened because the chair judge simply trusts what Hawk-Eye says. So there have been discrepancies"

Japhet commented that Hawk-Eye technicians monitoring the system have also had access to a television broadcast that they use as an additional tool for those peculiar occasions. However, he noted that the automated system had been tested and had shown an accuracy of up to 2 millimeters.

The ATP circuit, which until now had only authorized the use of Hawk-Eye Live in the Next Gen Finals, has approved the temporary use of the system in all ATP events due to the pandemic. So far, the women's circuit has only approved its use at the Western & Southern Open, the first WTA event to use the system.

Japhet mentioned that he expects a significant increase in the use of the Hawk-Eye in the next two years, partly due to the pandemic and the precision of the system, but also due to the economy.. Although it is expensive to operate the system with its eighteen cameras, six of them by a review officer who monitors foot faults, it is also expensive to house, feed, transport and pay daily salaries to hundreds of line judges.

"I think they squared the numbers for tournaments," said Japhet. "They have a net savings in using it."

c.2020 The New York Times Company