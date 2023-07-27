Assassination Classroom Season 3 Release Date: Is It Returning?

The Japanese anime series Assassination Classroom (, Ansatsu Kyshitsu) is centered on the award-winning and critically acclaimed manga of the same name, which debuted on July 2, 2012, in Japan. The first season of Assassination Classroom began on January 10, 2015, three years after the manga’s initial release. After the first season’s popularity, the anime was picked up for a second, which debuted on January 8, 2016. Many readers and viewers of the anime and manga are now hoping for a third season. What little information we have is outlined below.

Assassination Classroom Season 3 Renewal Status

Assassination Classroom is not coming back for a third season. The reason for this is that the entire manga was covered in the second season of the show, or at least all of the important sections of the tale. Unlike previous anime adaptations, Assassination Classroom didn’t have to come up with a new ending—it just used the one from the manga.

Since the manga ended a few months before the anime did, the anime was able to focus on the most important parts of the story without having to include filler. The first season of the TV show, which consisted of 22 episodes and wasn’t too long, was also roughly in the middle of the tale in the manga.

Since season 2 had a few more episodes than season 1, it made it logical to condense the remainder of the manga’s story into those few episodes. There hasn’t been an anime sequel since then, and there really shouldn’t be.

Assassination Classroom Season 3 Release Date

There have been no official updates on Season 3 of Assassination Classroom, therefore it’s safe to assume that the series has been canceled. After the June 30, 2016, premiere of Season 2, there has been radio silence on any news of Season 3. However, this is all speculation, as other details may be revealed later.

It’s been 5 years since the program was last renewed, but given the show’s current popularity, a third season announcement could come soon if the Author writes a new volume of the manga. Similar to the anime industry, when TRP numbers increase, the show’s creators often decide to release a new season or spinoff to continue the tale.

Assassination Classroom Storyline

It all started with Yusei Matsui’s Assassination Classroom manga series, which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump. The action takes place on Earth after an octopus-like alien has destroyed a large portion of the moon and could wipe out the entire world within a year. In the meantime, he plays a bashful game and pretends to be a high school teacher. The Japanese government plans to provide a $100 million incentive to one of the students if he can get his instructor to leave.

But there are two flaws in your plan. First of all, “Korosensei,” as his students call him, has a vast variety of powers, including the ability to regenerate and clone. The kids value Korosensei because of the positive effects it has on their lives both in and out of the classroom. As long as Koro is the Master of the Year, Earth will be in danger despite the attempts of other assassins to bring him down.

The first twenty-one volumes of the manga were made into an original video animation (OVA), which was then adapted into an anime. The Lerche animation studio produced two seasons of this animated TV show, which ran for a total of eight episodes. Despite its popularity, the show ended its run in 2016. Since then, there has been no new installment in the series, prompting widespread concern that there may never be any more installments.

Assassination Classroom Cast

Koro-sensei Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama(Japanese); Sonny Strait (English)

Koro-sensei is the main protagonist and anti-hero of the series. He is a yellow octopus-like creature who is the teacher of Class 3-E of Kunugigaoka Junior High School.

Nagisa Shiota is the main human protagonist of the series. He is one of the students in Class 3-E and the series’ narrator.

Kaede Kayano / Akari Yukimura is one of Nagisa’s classmates and close friends, being the one who is mostly seen with him.

Karma Akabane is one of Nagisa’s closest friends and is considered to be the strongest and smartest among the Class 3-E students.

Board Chairman of Kunugigaoka Junior High School and Gakushū Asano’s father.

A mysterious scientist who cloaks himself in anti-sensei material

A soldier who trained alongside Karasuma and was jealous of his abilities.

The number-one assassin in the world

Tadaomi Karasuma is a government worker associated with the Ministry of Defense.

She is a professional hitwoman of Serbian origin who is hired to kill Koro-sensei by becoming a part-time foreign language teacher in Class 3-E.

The late former teacher of Class 3-E, she was Kaede’s older sister and Yanagisawa’s fiancée.

Assassination Classroom Season 3 Trailer

There has been no confirmation of a third season of Assassination Classroom. So far, there has been no trailer. The second season of Assassination Classroom premiered on Netflix on September 28.

Where to watch Assassination Classroom?

All of the Assassination Classroom episodes have been dubbed into English and are available on Funimation. The show is best watched in Japanese with English or other subtitles. You can watch the show in its original Japanese language form on services like Netflix and Crunchyroll.