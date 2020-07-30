Entertainment

Ashley Judd wins the appeal: she can sue Harvey Weinstein for harassment

July 30, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

On Wednesday, the appeals court judges upheld the appeal Ashley Judd, who will now be able to sue Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood magnate in recent months convicted of sexual assault, for sexual harassment. The sentence of a lower court was therefore annulled, which had rejected his request.

According to the court, at the time of the events told by Ashley Judd, in the 90s, the actress was not employed by Harvey Weinstein. The appellate court instead ruled that the manufacturer still had great power over his career in the entertainment world.

According to Judge Mary H. Murguia there was "one imbalance of power intrinsic" between two. "Weinstein was in a unique position to exercise coercion or leverage Judd by virtue of his professional position andinfluence of a great Hollywood producer. Therefore, the district court has made a mistake when she dismissed Judd's request for a sexual harassment lawsuit. "

READ:  From Gundam to Code Geass: fans vote for the best mecha anime ever

In her original complaint, the actress claimed to have lost numerous job opportunities after having rejected the advances of the tycoon during a meeting at the Peninsula Hotel. He said he lost a part in The Lord of the Rings since Weinstein had told director Peter Jackson that it was difficult to work with her. At the time Weinstein he denied the charges.

A few weeks ago the Weinstein compensation figure was also revealed to his victims.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.