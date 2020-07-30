Ashley Judd wins the appeal: she can sue Harvey Weinstein for harassment

Share it:

On Wednesday, the appeals court judges upheld the appeal Ashley Judd, who will now be able to sue Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood magnate in recent months convicted of sexual assault, for sexual harassment. The sentence of a lower court was therefore annulled, which had rejected his request.

According to the court, at the time of the events told by Ashley Judd, in the 90s, the actress was not employed by Harvey Weinstein. The appellate court instead ruled that the manufacturer still had great power over his career in the entertainment world.

According to Judge Mary H. Murguia there was "one imbalance of power intrinsic" between two. "Weinstein was in a unique position to exercise coercion or leverage Judd by virtue of his professional position andinfluence of a great Hollywood producer. Therefore, the district court has made a mistake when she dismissed Judd's request for a sexual harassment lawsuit. "

In her original complaint, the actress claimed to have lost numerous job opportunities after having rejected the advances of the tycoon during a meeting at the Peninsula Hotel. He said he lost a part in The Lord of the Rings since Weinstein had told director Peter Jackson that it was difficult to work with her. At the time Weinstein he denied the charges.

A few weeks ago the Weinstein compensation figure was also revealed to his victims.