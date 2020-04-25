Arturo Huizar dies, heavy metal singer, former vocalist of Luzbel

Share it:

This Saturday the death of Arturo Huizar, who was the vocalist of Luzbel, a Mexican heavy metal band founded in 1983, by guitarist Raúl Fernández Greñas and bassist Antonio Morante was announced.

The Molotov band was one of the first Mexican groups to mourn the death of Arturo Huizar: "Good trip Arturo Huizar, voice and figure of heavy metal in Mexico, we are going to miss you."

Arturo Huizar was recognized for being one of the most important heavy metal voices in Mexico, in addition to becoming Luzbel's third singer in 1985. He later separated from the band and continued his solo career and recorded record productions such as "El emissary "," Capital sin "and" At the end of the second millennium ".









In the Twitter account @ MetalMexicano66 the following was written:

"Today maestro Huizar has rested in peace … as a vocal for Luzbel and his own band Huizar they began the path we know on the national metal scene."

The following thread goes in honor of such a remarkable character. pic.twitter.com/7Ghi6JRlIR – Mexican Metal (@ MetalMexicano66)

April 25, 2020





