General News

 Arrow 8 × 10 Promo: Fadeout, series finale

January 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Arrow 8x10: Fadeout

Last night the special episode of "Arrow" which served to link with the spin-off that is preparing for the next series season. A chapter that bears the title that would also be the title of the series, “Green Arrow and the Canaries”, although remember, it is still pending confirmation that it has a green light to move forward.

How could it be otherwise, after the chapter the promo of the next chapter of the series was offered, which is already the final episode of the eighth season and in addition to the entire series. The images of the other day of this chapter entitled "Fadeout" they advanced the line that would follow, and now this promo confirms that it is a chapter aimed at say goodbye to Oliver, (SPOILER: select the text to see it) the hero who gave his life to save the Arrowverse in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” (FIN SPOILER).

The promo does not contain much material from the final episode, in fact they are mostly retrospective images, as seen in the series, but we can see some familiar faces saying goodbye to the emerald archer.

READ:   The fifth season of Lucifer will have a musical episode noir set in the 40s
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.