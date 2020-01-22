 Arrow 8 × 10 Promo: Fadeout, series finale

Share it:

Last night the special episode of "Arrow" which served to link with the spin-off that is preparing for the next series season. A chapter that bears the title that would also be the title of the series, “Green Arrow and the Canaries”, although remember, it is still pending confirmation that it has a green light to move forward.

How could it be otherwise, after the chapter the promo of the next chapter of the series was offered, which is already the final episode of the eighth season and in addition to the entire series. The images of the other day of this chapter entitled "Fadeout" they advanced the line that would follow, and now this promo confirms that it is a chapter aimed at say goodbye to Oliver, (SPOILER: select the text to see it) the hero who gave his life to save the Arrowverse in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” (FIN SPOILER).

The promo does not contain much material from the final episode, in fact they are mostly retrospective images, as seen in the series, but we can see some familiar faces saying goodbye to the emerald archer.