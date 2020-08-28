Apple TV +: the news coming out in September 2020

Share it:

Summer is almost coming to an end, but new TV series have not stopped raining on the main streaming platforms. Our first impressions of Ted Lasso sum up Apple’s shortage of August releases, but the Cupertino streaming service is ready to delight us with a September that makes of action and the desire to explore the world its main ingredients. Why choose between fast, powerful motorcycles and the adrenaline-pumping missions of a spy hacker, when you can have both? Let’s see together what will be in store for us this September on Apple TV +.

Long Way Up, Season 1 (September 18)

Start the engines and get in the saddle, because on September 18th Apple TV + will give us a gift an unforgettable journey, thanks to a new documentary dedicated to motorcycles and the discovery of breathtaking landscapes! In recent months, the platform has shown that it is able to manage the production of all kinds of docuseries excellently, from biographical stories to sports insights, passing through truly enjoyable motivational titles. For two-wheeled travel enthusiasts – or for those who want to disconnect their mind from everyday life with a nice adventure – comes to Apple TV + Long Way Up, docu-series born from an idea of ​​Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman, Russ Malkin and David Alexanian. A detailed and fascinating account of a motorcycle trip undertaken by McGregor himself and by the presenter and actor Boorman between September and December 2019. It is not an entirely new adventure for the two, who in the past have faced similar experiences, too. they documented by Long Way Round e Long Way Down, respectively in 2004 and 2007, while Boorman alone faced two other similar adventures in Race to Dakar (2006) and in By Any Means (2008).

Long Way Up follows the protagonists throughout the American continent, starting from Patagonia and arriving in California. In the exploration of South America and the United States Ewan McGregor and Charley Booman are accompanied by the staff who followed them on previous trips, as well as by two wonderful steeds on two wheels: powerful Harley Davidson LiveWire adapted for the occasion to adventurous intent . The two Americas will therefore be the scenario of this new docuseries available from 18 September on Apple TV +. Lovers of engines and travel will be able to enjoy an epic enterprise, comfortably seated on their sofa, while skeptics will find inspiration in our in-depth study on Long Way Up).

September 25: Tehran

Apple Tv + takes on thriller tints to give its users some healthy adrenaline! Cyber ​​espionage and dangerous missions are the main ingredients of Tehran, new title coming out. The day of publication on Apple TV + has not yet been confirmed, but some sources indicate September 25 as a possible date. Tehran tells the story of agent Tamar Rabinyan in eight exciting episodes (Niv Sultan), expert hacker engaged in a complex mission: deactivate a nuclear reactor.

An action-packed plot and a pinch of romance are the elements that give life to a multifaceted title perfect for those who love strong emotions in all their nuances. Like Netflix, Apple TV + also welcomes non-American TV series in the catalog. The Iranian Tehran is in fact the first product published in non-English language. Next to Niv Sultan, in the cast of the show we will also see Shaun Toub e Navid Negahban.