Antoni Daimiel tells the most amazing anecdotes of Kobe Bryant's life

Like every Thursday, Antoni Daimiel has been at SER Deportivos with Francisco José Delgado to talk about basketball. However, this week has been a special occasion, because he has talked about "the other things" of the late Kobe Bryant, which is not so commonly known from the NBA star.

Why is it called Kobe?

Everything comes from an idea of ​​his parents while they had dinner at a restaurant in Japan. "They saw Kobe's meat on the menu (beef from that city), they liked the name and they put it on", has said.

How did you get to basketball?

His father was a very good player and came to practice it in Italy. "With three years I was already playing tennis."

What role did Jerry West play in his signing?

The current NBA silhouette belongs to the former basketball player Jerry west since 1969. It was the general manager of Los Lakers and had a fundamental role for Kobe Bryant to play there.

How was your relationship with your parents?

He went through different moments. "Until 20 years old, fine", says Daimel, but that in 2012-2013 he broke the relationship with them because" they constantly asked for a lot of money. "

They were not satisfied that they had bought them a house and, there was one thing that "pissed off" Kobe a lot: "He discovered that they were auctioning many memories of Kobe that he had left in his teenage room. "It seems that a few months before he died he had regained his relationship with his father.

The Black Mamba?

This is a type of snake that he discovered watching it in the movie Kill Bill of Tarantino. When he murdered one character to another he threw a black mamba. "He chose it a little to define his alter-ego, for He wanted to differentiate his professional life from his personal life since in 2003 he was accused of rape. "

Did Michael Jackson help you?

He had been in Los Angeles for a short time, the singer called him and invited him to dinner. "He explained how the album bill was, in terms of preparation, and a routine that Kobe himself defined as psychotic and that he also shared ", detailed Daimiel.

The anecdote of Pau with Kobe at the Olympics

In the 2008 Olympic final, Spain played against the US and the players were already crossing the halls. Pau was seen with Kobe by the Olympic Village and there was a very good relationship. "In the game, as soon as we started, there were two actions in which Pau Gasol wanted to block and Kobe swept him. He hit two tremendous blows and Lebron was surprised because they were going to be partners soon. Then Kobe took the gold medal and hung it at Pau's box office in the Los Lakers locker room. To do this, you will have to work harder, "said the journalist from Valladolid.