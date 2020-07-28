Anime Factory unveils the home video releases of August 2020, Captain Tsubasa also present

Share it:

Anime Factory, the label of Koch Media focused on the distribution of Japanese films and animated series, has recently unveiled its new ones home video releases scheduled for August 2020, among which the two Volumes of the recent Captain Tsubasa remake stand out. Below you can read all the details.

"Having survived a nuclear catastrophe, humanity is committed to creating a perfect world based on ethical totalitarianism supported by strong technological development. To rebel against the pressure of society, three girls plan suicide, but two of them fail. One of the survivors pretends to conform by becoming part of the system, but the ghost of the missing companion is preparing to persecute her and upset the society of life".

The second chapter of the trilogy of Project Itoh, cinematographic transposition of the main novels of the author Satoshi Itoh, arrives in a limited edition with a box containing a DVD and a Blu-ray. The following extra contents will be included in the home video edition: the promotional video, the original title sequence, the previews, the exclusive 32-page booklet with preparatory drawings, illustrations, gallery, preparatory studies, notes and a maxi card of the original movie poster of the film.

Captain Tsubasa Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 – 27 August 2020

"The very young Tsubasa dreams of winning the World Cup. After moving for the last year of elementary school in Shizuoka prefecture, he decided to enroll in the public school of the city of Nankatsu instead of the private Shutetsu. The meeting with the clumsy Ryo and the clash with the phenomenal goalkeeper Genzo, will kick off his adventure to become the best player in the world!".

The first Volume contains episodes 1-14 and will be available in standard edition with two DVD discs and two Blu-Ray discs. The second Volume, sold separately, instead contains episodes 15-28 and will also consist of two DVD discs and as many Blu-ray discs.

And what do you say? Is there anything that attracts you? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we take this opportunity to remind you that the home video of The Relative Worlds, the famous ONA written and directed by Yuhei Sakuragi, will soon arrive in Italy.