animation and music in the new zombie-themed anthology series

The Walking Dead universe is set to expand enormously in the future: in addition to the spin-off on Daryl and Carol and the World Beyond bridge series, there will also be space for a particular anthological production, which will focus a lot on animation and music.

It will be titled Tales of The Walking Dead, and Scott Gimple was able to reveal more about the nature of the new project: “We have enjoyed creating the Tales of format for nearly three years to push it in every direction possible. It is an incredibly fun challenge. Yup, there will be stories with the old characters iconic, but there will also be stories with completely new characters. Stories from the entire Walking Dead timeline. “

As for the method used to bring such tales to the screen, the TWD chief revealed: “We will probably use different formats: animation, music and different media. We want to surprise people every week with what they will receive. “

The existence of the spin-off had already been revealed some time ago, but it is still unclear if the animation will be the main workhorse or if there will be parts in live action. Apparently, each episode will tell a different story, and many are wondering if there will be room for an in-depth study on Rick Grimes or on Beta’s life before the apocalypse. What do you think? Could the new unpredictable format prove interesting? Tell us in the comments!