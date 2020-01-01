Animal Crossing New Horizons: Isabelle and cover art in the New Year's trailer

Share it:

It was from Nintendo Direct in September that Animal Crossing: New Horizons he didn't show up in a real trailer.

Fortunately, Nintendo has decided to make a small gift to all the fans of the series at the beginning of the year, publishing a new movie that, despite its brevity, not only allows us to take a look at the official cover art, but also anticipates the return of one of the most loved characters of the series.

The trailer, which you can view at the start of the news, is in Japanese, and begins with Tom Nook intent on conducting a presentation addressed to the inhabitants of the island. After that, show up some gameplay, with one character cutting down a tree and another digging, then confirming the return of Isabelle, who recently also worked on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Finally, it offers us a glimpse of the official Japanese cover art, which for convenience we have also attached at the bottom.

Animal Crossing New Horizons, remember, will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 20. We recently also had the opportunity to see some screenshots focusing on the activities and customs of the Villagers.