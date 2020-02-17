Andy Ruiz lost the fight, but he won it on social networks with these MEMES

During the afternoon I know today, Andy Ruiz Jr. he had his rematch in the boxing ring against Antony Joshua

The combat happened in the Diriryah Arena, in United Arab Emirates. Andy rose to the ring with the song Aguanilie, Marc Anthony in the background. However, he lost by unanimous decision of the judges.

In this way, the European retains the belts of both the World Boxing Association, the World Boxing Organization and the International Boxing Federation, although they may fight on a third occasion.

Joshua He gave the Mexican a right hand in the left eyebrow, and he was injured only in the second round.

Even if Andy lost the fight, you can say he won many memes, because just a few minutes after the end of the fight, social network users shared several funny images of the event.

