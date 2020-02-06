Andrea Legarreta responds to her supposed contagion of coronavirus

Share it:

After the emergence of the coronavirus virus that has claimed the lives of almost 500 people, it began to speculate that Andrea Legarreta, her husband Erik Rubín and their daughters were possible carriers of this deadly virus, since they were on vacation in China for days before all this.

In a recent meeting with the media, Andrea Legarreta commented on the matter: "If it is absurd, it is absurd, what do I tell you? If you do not feel bad, but nothing happened, because nothing happened, it is as if you see them coming a lot of Chinese on the plane and that's not why we get sad, it's a bit of ignorance, isn't it? "

The host of the Hoy Program said that she and her whole family have taken the corresponding measures. "The other day I was seeing that they took out a product that is injected, which is not new, and taught that the product also kills the coronavirus, so it is not new, maybe, suddenly, they are not decided; we really take precautions, we wash our hands, we do our due. "









The coronavirus has killed about 500 people, mostly in mainland China, but it has also spread panic and discrimination worldwide as the number of cases increases.

So far 24,324 infections have been diagnosed; countries can "assess the epidemic situation in an objective, fair and calm and rational manner, respect the authorized and professional recommendations of WHO and understand and support Chinese epidemic control efforts," said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chenying, at an online press conference this Wednesday.







