Ana Bárbara silences Arturo López Gavito's mouth at La Academia

Tremendous controversy was lived in the concert of the Academy after Ana Bárbara who attended as a guest, finished giving a presentation on the program and it is that while thanking Adal Ramones, he lashed out at Arturo López Gavito.

"Thank you Adal for that opportunity although some consider that song is crap, left this bandit heart hopefully and learn when they give a critique to respect the work, no matter that we do not like we can not offend, one thing is to criticize and another thing it is offending… "said the singer.

Recall that the judge criticized the issue of the grupera when the student, Angie Flores, decided to sing it in one of the past concerts, crossing out the theme of horrible, so Ana Bárbara did not remain silent and put it in its place.

It's a really scary song, it's a horrible song I don't understand, it's like Clavillazo's movie a horrible thing, Arturo said in one of his criticisms.

Meanwhile, Internet users took advantage of the moment to support the famous bandit who does not leave anyone.

"Good for Ana Barbara, that judge's comment was very bad," "I am not a fan of Ana Barbara but I respect her career and how she has remained in this environment after many years, I liked how she defended herself," he said. They wrote

It should be mentioned that this season of the Academy has become one of the most controversial due to the clashes that have occurred in recent months.