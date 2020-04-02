an intense Netflix thriller that shows the most violent side of those preparing for the end of the world

Share it:

There are several people in the world who have been there for a long time preparing for the arrival of a life-changing collapse as we know it. I am not referring to the coronavirus, but something much more serious and irreversible that would lead people to have to fend for themselves. There are even television shows that talk about preppers and the systems that each one has devised to get ahead in such a situation.

Coincidence or not with the coronavirus, Netflix has recently released 'The decline', a Canadian film about a group of those preppers who participate in a course conducted by an expert to learn new details with which to improve their preparation. An accident causes things to go wrong in this intense survival thriller who would have needed a little more footage to achieve the desired impact.

An appreciable portrait of the preppers

The first minutes of ‘The decline’ serve to put us in the mood energetically with a family doing an essay facing a possible world catastrophe and then seeing how the father of the family receives an invitation from a YouTuber who is an expert in the field to take a weekend course.

All those present share the same world view and are delighted with the new tricks they are learning. There, the film focuses more on an overview of the facts, taking great advantage of Canadian landscapes to give more importance to the proposal and that the credibility of what it tells is perceived as greater. In fact, maybe they even fall a little short considering what one can find on the net about preppers.

In those minutes, perhaps the only thing that falters is the fact that most of the characters are little more than extensions of the same idea instead of entities with their own personality. However, the story itself progresses well and the script signed by Charles Dionne, Nicolas Krief and Patrice Laliberté, also director of ‘The Decline’, knows when the time has come to take the lead and make everything jump.

A turn towards the visceral

It is then when the film begins to investigate the different way of reacting to a borderline situation by some characters that until then had been pure harmony. Obviously, that changes and violence does not take long to appear, since the attitude towards what happened creates two groups condemned to confront each other. Some are carried away by that spirit of survival compared to others who prefer to trust the laws of the current world.

There, these snowy natural settings also take on additional importance, since the film has not bothered to truly humanize its characters, what we are left with is an almost animal-like battle. For this reason, the reactions of the protagonists become more visceral, difficult to justify in some cases from the few details about them that the script had given us, raising the intensity even if it is in exchange for everything being somewhat conventional.

After all, we have already seen a multitude of survival thrillers and also movies in which human hunting became its great dramatic axis. In his favor, it should be noted that Laliberté makes them entertaining at all times. Surely that was what I was looking for by adjusting the footage of ‘The Decline’ so much –lasts just over 80 minutes– and compressing his dramatic options to the maximum beyond that deadly rivalry that arises between the characters.

In this way, ‘The decline’ loses what could make it a different proposal but it does without ever losing solvency. It would have been very easy for Laliberté to change his approach to the staging and lose in an attempt to be frantic, but at all times he opts for a slower approach, working especially well during the more physical section of the fight that occurs in the minutes endings. There they would have gotten fully into the frenzy of combat instead of falling behind and showing everything from a prism perhaps no more realistic, but close to it.

In short

There are two films in ‘The Decline’, the first is an interesting portrait of the preppers and how they prepare for an end of the world that they take for granted without knowing exactly what the reason will be and then everything becomes a somewhat conventional but entertaining survival. I don't think it's a great movie, but it is a solvent one and it will allow you to have a good time as long as you are not thinking about what could have been and finally is not.